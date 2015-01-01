पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:सारण शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चौथी बार जीते विधान पार्षद केदारनाथ पांडेय

जीरादेई39 मिनट पहले
  • शिक्षकों ने अनुदानित विद्यालय की समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग

प्रखंड में सारण शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से कॉमरेड केदारनाथ पांडेय को चौथी बार जीत पर खुशी इजहार करते हुए बधाई दी गयी। शहीद उमाकांत उच्च विद्यालय नरेंद्रपुर के प्रधानाध्यापक धनंजय श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि नवनिर्वाचित विधानपार्षद केदारनाथ पांडेय शिक्षकों की समस्या को सरकार के समक्ष पुरजोर रखते है जिसका परिणाम है कि चौथी बार शिक्षकों ने उनको विधान परिषद में भेजा ।प्रधानाध्यापक ने विधानपार्षद से आग्रह किया कि अनुदानित विद्यालय के समस्याओं को सरकार के समझ रख समाधान कराने का प्रयास किया जाय ताकि उन शिक्षकों के दशा में सुधार हो सके। जीत पर एमएलसी प्रतिनिधि मोहम्मद सैफुल्लाह गोरख नेता ने उनकी जीत को शिक्षकों के प्रति प्रति सदैव समर्पित रहने तथा उनकी समस्याओं को लेकर हमेशा मुखर रहने का प्रतिफल बताया जीत पर कृष्ण कुमार सिंह, मनोरंजन कुमार सिंह , उदयशंकर तिवारी ,धनन्जय श्रीवास्तव, पारसनाथ कुशवाहा, सफीतुल्लाह उर्फ गोरख नेता, संतोष कुमार सिंह, संतोष चौबे, माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ के सत्येन्द्र सिंह , राघवेंद्र उपाध्याय सुनील कुमार द्विवेदी, विनोद राय अजय कुमार, मोहम्मद असलम, सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह, मृत्युंजय कुमार मिश्र, घनश्याम सिन्हा, अंगद प्रसाद, ओमप्रकाश कुशवाहा, विकेश सिंह आदि ने बधाई दी।

