मौसम का असर:ठंड व कोहरे की वजह से लिच्छवी ट्रेन दो फरवरी तक निरस्त, अवध असम एक्स. भी 31 जनवरी तक नहीं चलेगी, लोगों को होगी परेशानी

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • पहले से ही ट्रेनों की संख्या कम व कंफर्म टिकट नहीं मिलने से यात्रा नहीं कर पा रहे थे लोग

रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा घने कोहरे एवं खराब मौसम से होने वाली परिचालनिक कठिनाइयों के कारण 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी तक कई ट्रेनों के परिचालन को निरस्त कर दिया है। इस वजह से यात्रियों को यात्रा के दौरान काफी कठिनाई झेलनी पड़ेगी। इससे लोगों के बीच काफी नाराजगी है। कारण कि पहले से ही ट्रेनों की संख्या कम होने व ट्रेनों में कंफर्म टिकट नहीं मिलने की वजह से परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। इस हालत में यात्री ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है। लेकिन ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाने की जगह कई ट्रेनों को निरस्त कर दिया गया। इधर, वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अप 04005 सीतामढ़ी-आनन्द विहार टर्मिनस दैनिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 18 दिसम्बर से 02 फरवरी तक निरस्त रहेगी। डाउन लिच्छवी 04006 आनन्द विहार टर्मिनस-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी तक निरस्त रहेगी। इधर, 05909 डिब्रूगढ़- लालगढ़ दैनिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी, 2021 तक निरस्त रहेगी। 05910 लालगढ-डिब्रूगढ़ दैनिक विशेष ट्रेन 19 दिसम्बर से 03 फरवरी, 2021 तक निरस्त रहेगी। 05933 डिब्रूगढ़- अमृतसर साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन 22 एवं 29 दिसम्बर, 2020 तथा 05, 12, 19 एवं 26 जनवरी, 2021 को निरस्त रहेगी। 05934 अमृतसर-डिब्रूगढ़ साप्ताहिक विशेष गाड़ी 25 दिसम्बर, 2020 तथा 01, 08, 15, 22 एवं 29 जनवरी, 2021 को निरस्त रहेगी। पीआरअो ने बताया कि 01803 झांसी-लखनऊ जं. विशेष ट्रेन 19, 20, 26 एवं 27 दिसम्बर तथा 02, 03, 09, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 एवं 31 जनवरी दिन प्रत्येक शनिवार एवं रविवार को निरस्त रहेगी। 01804 लखनऊ जं.-झांसी विशेष गाड़ी 19, 20, 26 एवं 27 दिसम्बर, 2020 तथा 02, 03, 09, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 एवं 31 जनवरी, 2021 दिन प्रत्येक शनिवार एवं रविवार को निरस्त रहेगी ।

