उपलब्धि:गिनिज बुक में मचकना के मानवेन्द्र का नाम

सीवान2 दिन पहले
प्रमाण पत्र के साथ मानवेन्द्र।
  • स्केट पर लांगेस्ट कोंगा लाइन बनाकर बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, एक साल बाद मिला प्रमाणपत्र

जिले के हुसैनगंज के मचकना गांव के रविशंकर श्रीवास्तव के लाल ने स्केट पर लांगेस्ट कोंगा लाइन बनाकर गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड स्थापित किया है। इस तरह जिले का नाम रोशन किया है। मचकना गांव के मूल निवासी राष्ट्रीय स्तर के रोल बॉल खिलाड़ी मानवेन्द्र श्रीवास्तव ने मात्र 11 वर्ष की आयु में अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करते हुआ स्केटिंग पर लांगेस्ट (विश्व में सबसे लम्बी) कोंगा बनाकर इस विश्व कीर्तिमान को गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड स्थापित कर नाम दर्ज किया है। मानवेन्द्र ने अपनी इस सफलता से अपने परिवार के साथ सीवान का भी मान बढ़ाया है। एक नवम्बर 2019 को 308 अन्य बच्चो के साथ मिलकर शिव गंगा रोलर स्केटिंग क्लब बेलगावी में कोंगा लाइन बनाकर मानवेन्द्र इतिहास रचा, जिसका प्रमाणपत्र अभी प्राप्त हुआ है। प्रमाण पत्र मिलने की सूचना जैसे ही परिवार व गांव के लोगों को मिली खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। मानवेन्द्र का जज्बा और ख्वाहिश हमेशा से कुछ नया करने की थी। इसी सोच के दौरान बच्चे ने विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना दिया।

दादा हमेशा देते थे प्रेरणा| मानवेन्द्र ने बताया कि इसके लिए उनके दादा हमेशा उन्हें प्रेरणा देते थे, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से आज इस दुनिया में नहीं है। मानवेन्द्र कहते है कि यह सफलता अपने दादा स्व० प्रेम शंकर श्रीवास्तव (मनन जी ) को समर्पित करता हूं, क्योंकि उन्ही की प्रेरणा से आज मुझे यह सफलता प्राप्त हुई है। परिजनों का कहना है कि मानवेन्द्र ने पूर्व में भी कई उपलब्धिया हाशिल की है। इसमें 10 वीं मिनी रोल बॉल राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियनशिप 2018 में बड़ौदा में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर प्रतिभागी बने था।
सबजूनियर रोल बॉल में मिला था कांस्य
12वीं सब जूनियर यूपी रोल बॉल चैम्पियनशिप 2018, मेरठ में कास्य पदक प्राप्त किया। सर्टिफिकेट ऑफ अप्प्रेप्रिएशन फॉर पार्टिसिपेटिंग इन ऑफिसियल एटेम्पट फॉर “मोस्ट नंबर ऑफ़ प्लेयर्स प्लेइंग रोल बॉल एट मल्टीपल वेन्यूज”, में भाग लेकर “ एशिया बुक ऑफ़ रिकॉर्ड” स्थापित कर नाम दर्ज कराया। उसने परिंदे 2017 प्रतियोगिता, अलीगढ में भाग लेकर अप्प्रेसिअशन पत्र प्राप्त किया।

