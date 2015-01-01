पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:प्रस्ताव कई, पर योजना पर नहीं हो रहा काम

हसनपुरा2 दिन पहले
हसनपुरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र।
  • रोगी कल्याण समिति की बैठक नहीं होने से स्वास्थ्य सेवा पर असर

प्रखंड के गुरुजवा जलालपुर स्थित हसनपुरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में रोगी कल्याण समिति की बैठक को लेकर जमकर लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। ऐसे ढेरों प्रस्ताव हैं, जिनकी मंजूरी से अस्पताल की दिशा और दशा बदल सकती है, लेकिन बैठक न होने से इन पर मंजूरी की मोहर नहीं लग पा रही है। बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं मे सुधार के लिए स्थानीय स्तर पर निर्णय लेकर मरीजों को तत्काल राहत देने और स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से लेकर सिविल अस्पताल तक अधिकारी, जनप्रतिनिधि और गणमान्यजनों की एक समिति गठित करने के निर्देश हैं। रोगी कल्याण समिति को शासन की ओर से विभिन्न अधिकार भी दिए गए हैं। हर जरूरत के लिए शासन पर निर्भर रहने की बजाय समिति के माध्यम से स्थानीय स्तर पर दानदाताओं को प्रेरित कर अस्पताल में आवश्यक सुविधाएं जुटाने का प्रावधान किया जा सकता है। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हसनपुरा में समिति की बैठक नियमित रूप से नहीं हो पाने से करोड़ो रूपये की लागत से बने अस्पताल सिर्फ प्रदर्शनी बन चुकी है। जहां मरीजों की समस्याओं का त्वरित निराकरण भी नहीं हो पा रहा है। शासन के निर्देशानुसार समिति की साधारण सभा एक साल में कम से कम एक बार और कार्यसमिति की बैठक छह माह में एक बार अवश्य होना चाहिए। लेकिन अधिकांश सीएचसी और पीएचसी पर बैठक तो दूर समितियां ही अस्तित्व में नहीं है।

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में गंभीर मरीजों को समय पर इलाज के अभाव, जरूरी मरम्मत कार्य और गरीब मरीजों की मदद के लिए एक्स-रे सहित अन्य जांच आदि नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इतना ही नही सामान्य चिकित्सक व महिला चिकित्सक की कमी होने के चलते मरीजों का इलाज नही हो पा रहा है। वही गर्भवती महिलाओं का प्रसव एएनएम के द्वारा किया जाता है। एक सामान्य, एक डेंटल व चार आरबीएसके चिकित्सकों के बदौलत हसनपुरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चल रहा है। जहां कोरोनाकाल मे क्षेत्र के सभी विद्यालयों को बंद होने से ये आरबीएसके चिकित्सक अपनी सेवा दे रहे है। समिति की निष्क्रियता से जनसहयोग से स्थानीय जरूरतों की पूर्ति के प्रयास भी नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों व मरीजों को आवश्यक सुविधाएं और सौगातें नहीं मिल रही हैं।

