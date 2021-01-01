पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:बैडमिंटन प्रीमियर लीग में कई टीमें क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
शहर के सिसवन स्टैंड में जैक मल्टी स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल के तत्वावधान में चल रहे सेकंड जैक कप बैडमिंटन प्रीमियर लीग के दूसरे दिन शानदार मैचों का प्रदर्शन हुआ। जिसमें की सभी टीमों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। प्रमुख रूप से डॉ. नदीम की टीम ने अपना लीग मैच जीतकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद जिंदा रखी है। जबकि बिजली विभाग की टीम क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचने के नजदीक है। उन्होंने अपने दोनों लीग मैच जीत गए। वहीं डॉ. रामेश्वर सिंह के लिए राह आसान नहीं है, क्योंकि आज उनकी टीम का प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा। जबकि जफर सलमान तितली टाइगर्स जींस पैलेस डॉ. आसिफ की टीम युवराज और निर्भय की टीम क्वार्टर फाइनल में अपनी जगह बना चुकी है। वही पत्रकारों की टीम के लिए आज का दिन अच्छा नहीं रहा और वह अपना लीग मैच हार गए। इस प्रकार से टूर्नामेंट अपने शीर्ष की तरफ अग्रसर है और बेहतरीन टीमें टूर्नामेंट में अपनी जगह पक्की करने में कामयाब हो रही हैं। विदित हो कि प्रोफेशनल प्लेयर्स के इस टूर्नामेंट में जीतने वाली टीम को ट्रॉफी के साथ ₹5000 के चेक साढे तीन हजार के चेक तथा बेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट को डेढ़ हजार का क्षेत्र ट्रॉफी के साथ दिया जाएगा। प्रमुख रूप से आज के टूर्नामेंट में सीवान शहर के मशहूर ईएनटी सर्जन डॉ. धीरेंद्र कुमार, डॉ. नवल किशोर पांडेय, डॉ. आसिफ हुसैन, नंदी मिश्रा, अशरफ हुसैन, सैयद याकूब, ख्वाजा मुनाम अहमद, मोहम्मद सादिक मोहम्मद खालिद उपस्थित थे।

