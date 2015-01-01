पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन की वजह से कई ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई के बदले गए रूट

सीवान2 दिन पहले
पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण कई ट्रेनों को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। साथ ही कई ट्रेनों का रूट भी बदला गया है। वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अमृतसर से 24 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05212 अमृतसर-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी। अमृतसर से 23 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05532 अमृतसर-सहरसा पूजा विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी। लालगढ़ से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05910 लालगढ़-डिब्रूगढ़ विशेष ट्रेन परिवर्तित मार्ग हनुमानगढ़-हिसार-भिवानी-रोहतक के रास्ते चलाई जा रही है। जयनगर से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04649/73 जयनगर-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस विशेष ट्रेन अम्बाला में अपनी यात्रा समाप्त करेगी। यह गाड़ी अम्बाला-अमृतसर के बीच निरस्त रहेगी। अमृतसर से 23 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04674/50 अमृतसर-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस विशेष ट्रेन गाड़ी अम्बाला से चलाई जाएगी। यह गाड़ी आंशिक रूप से अमृतसर-अम्बाला के बीच निरस्त रहेगी। अमृतसर से 22 को चलने वाली 04652 अमृतसर-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस विशेष ट्रेन दिल्ली में अपनी यात्रा समाप्त करेगी।

पर्व के बाद परदेश लौटने लगे लोग, हो रही दिक्कत
सीवान| छठ पर्व बितने के बाद लोग परदेश लौटने लगे है। इस वजह से प्लेटफॉर्म पर पहले से ज्यादा यात्रियों की भीड़ ज्यादा देखी जा रही है। रांची के लिए मौर्य एक्सप्रेस का भी परिचालन शुरु हुआ है। इसलिए इस ट्रेन पर भी यात्रा करने के लिए यात्रियों की भीड़ आई थी। वहीं कोलकाता जाने के लिए यात्रियों की भीड़ थी। पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस से यात्रा करने वाले यात्री भी पहले ही स्टेशन पर आ गए थे।

