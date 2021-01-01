पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतलहर:4 डिग्री पहुंचा पारा, धूप होने पर भी कम नहीं हो रही कनकनी

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
  • कोहरे ने रोकी वाहनों की रफ्तार, सुबह से शाम तक हवा बहने से जनजीवन हुआ प्रभावित

ठंड की ठिठुरन और कोहरे ने आम लोगों को परेशान किया हुआ है, सीवान में आज सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाया हुआ रहा, मौसम विभाग ने अपने ताजा अपडेट में कहा है कि घना कोहरा छाए रहने की वजह से विजिबिलिटी कम हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सीवान में अभी तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सर्दी का सितम यूं ही जारी रहेगा। 4-5 दिनों तक शीतलहर की स्थिति बनी रहेगी मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक सीवान में 4-5 दिनों तक अभी शीतलहर की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। अगले 4-5 दिन तक उत्तर शीत लहर का प्रकोप रहेगा और लोगों को कोहरे की मार सहनी पड़ेगी, धीरे-धीरे कोहरे में कमी आएगी। कुछ हिस्सों में ओलावृष्टि के भी आसार है। मालूम हो कि सीवान में कोहरे का कोहराम बुरी तरह से जारी है, मंगलवार सुबह भी घना कोहरा छाया रहा, जिसकी वजह से विजिबिलिटी काफी कम हो गई थी, जिससे लोगों को आने-जाने में खासी दिक्कत हुई। सीवान में आज न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा तो वहीं लोगों को शीतलहर का भी सामना कर पड़ा।

हल्की धूप से भी नहीं चढ़ा दिन का तापमान
पिछले एक सप्ताह से जारी कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच मंगलवार की सुबह घने कोहरे का प्रकोप दिखा। दिन के 12बजे के बाद कोहरे का प्रकोप कम होने के बाद तेज ठंडी हवा के कारण सर्दी का असर और बढ़ गया। दोपहर समय कुछ देर के लिए हल्की धूप निकली, लेकिन ठंडी हवा इस धूप पर भारी पड़ी। जिससे दिन में भी ठंड से लोगों की कंपकंपी छूटती रही।

अभी जारी रहेगी ठंड
वैसे पूरे जिले में जनवरी माह के दूसरे सप्ताह से ही ठंड का असर जारी है। इस बीच दिन तथा रात का तापमान लगातार कम बना हुआ है। पिछले तीन दिनों तक रात का पारा पांच डिग्री के नीचे रहने के बाद मंगलवार को न्यूनतम पारा में कुछ भी सुधार नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार की सुबह घने कोहरे के प्रकोप के कारण सुबह वाहनों के परिचालन पर असर पड़ा। दिन चढ़ने के बाद करीब एक बजे कुछ देर के लिए हल्की धूप निकली। इस बीच हल्की ठंडी हवा का प्रकोप जारी रहा। जिसके कारण लोग सुबह कड़ाके की ठंड को देखते अपने घरों में दुबके रहे।

