आयोजन:सीवान में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस और धन्वंतरी जयंती समारोह का आयोजन

सीवान
राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस एवं धन्वंतरी जयंती समारोह का आयोजन दयानंद आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल में हुआ ।जिसमें सभा की अध्यक्षता प्रोफेसर डॉ प्रजापति त्रिपाठी प्राचार्य दयानंद आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल कॉलेज ने किया। इस अवसर पर भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना किया गया। अध्यक्ष ने समारोह का उद्घाटन दीप प्रज्वलित एवं भगवान धन्वंतरी को माल्यार्पण करके किया तथा धन्वंतरि तैल चित्र पर माल्यार्पण किया। इस अवसर पर वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 में आयुर्वेद की भूमिका पर संगोष्ठी की गई। जिसमें सभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रोफेसर डॉक्टर राजा प्रसाद ने इस कोविड-19 संक्रमण काल में इससे सुरक्षा एवं चिकित्सा विश्व में एकमात्र आयुर्वेद के ज्ञान विज्ञान द्वारा विशेष किया गया। अध्यक्षीय संबोधन करते हुए प्राचार्य डॉ. प्रजापति त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण काल में लोगों की सुरक्षा एवं चिकित्सा में आयुर्वेद अग्रणी रहा और मेरे महाविद्यालय का अस्पताल कोविड-19 का आइसोलेशन सेन्टर एवं अन्य चिकित्सा सेवाओं में हमारा महाविद्यालय लगा रहा। जिससे सीवान में अनेक संक्रमित रोगियों को बचाया गया। इस संक्रमण से बचने के लिए आयुर्वेद औषधि (काढ़ा) का उपयोग किया गया ।

