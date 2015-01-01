पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता जरूरी:न तो वाहन सेनेटाइज हो रहे हैं न ही यात्रियों को देते हैं सेनेटाइजर

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कम मरीज मिलने से बढ़ी लोगों की लापरवाही, न तो लोग मास्क लगाते हैं और न ही सोशल िडस्टेंस पर ही देते हैं ध्यान

जिले में चल रहे यात्री वाहनों के मालिक व ड्राइवर द्वारा कोरोना वायरस के प्रति लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। बावजूद प्रशासनिकस्तर पर इन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। इस वजह से बिना सेनेटाइज किए ही गाड़ियों का परिचालन किया जा रहा है। मजबूरी में लोग यात्रा करने को भी विवश हैं। सीवान शहर के मजहरुल हक बस स्टैंड, सिसवन स्टैंड, तरवारा मोड़ स्टैंड, बड़हरिया स्टैंड से रोज सैकड़ों गाड़ियां विभिन्न स्थानों के लिए खुलती हैं। यहां तक सीवान शहर के स्टैंड से दिल्ली, कोलकाता, वाराणसी समेत अन्य स्थानों के लिए भी बसें भी चलती हैं। लेकिन इन बसों व टैक्सियों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। सवार होनेवाले यात्रियों के हाथ को सेनेटाइज कराने का भी इंतजाम नहीं है। विभागीय आदेश के अनुसार गाड़ियों पर यात्रियों को बैठाने के पहले सेनेटाइज करना है। इसके अलावा जब गाड़ियों के स्टैंड में पहुंचने के बाद यात्री को उतार कर फिर से सेनेटाइज करना है। इसके बाद ही यात्रियों काे सवार कराना है। लेकिन किसी भी दिन गाड़ियों को सेनेटाइज नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस वजह से बस व जीप से यात्रा करने वाले लोगों के बीच कोराना वायरस फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। डीटीओ या अन्य प्रशासनिक अफसरों द्वारा गाड़ियों की जांच नहीं की जा रही है। जांच नहीं किए जाने की वजह से ही गाड़ी वाले भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं।

जांच में 15 लोग मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव
जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में हुई कोरोना वायरस की जांच में 15 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रु नेट लैब में जांच में 02 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। पटना से आई आरटी पीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में 06 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले। सभी व्यक्ति दरौली प्रखंड के डरेली मठिया गांव के हैं। शुक्रवार को 4120 व्यक्तियों की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से हुई। इनमें 07 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले। इस दौरान 132 सैंपल टू नेट तथा 417 सैंपल आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए लिया गया।

हर दिन 475 लोगों की जांच का लक्ष्य
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 300 तथा ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 15 हजार 752 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 4184 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें से करीब 4104 व्यक्ति कोरोना से जंग जीत चुके हैं। करीब 29 कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी 51 व्यक्ति कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

पचरुखी में 124 सैंपल की जांच, सभी निगेटिव
पचरुखी| पचरुखी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने कैंप लगाकर कोरोना जांच जांच के लिए सैम्पल लिया। शुक्रवार को 176 लाेगाें की जांच की गई। इसमें से 124 सैंपल की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई। इसमें सभी लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आयी। 52 सैंपल की जांच आरएमआरआई पटना में होगी। इस अवसर पर चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी सुरेंद्र प्रसाद ने नागरिकों से अपील की है कि जरूरत न हो तो घरों में रहें। अनावश्यक बाहर नहीं निकलें। यदि जरूरतवश निकलना पड़ता है तो मुंह को अच्छी तरह से ढककर और लोगों से उचित दूरी बनाकर रखें।

