पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:सीवान में जीत का निशाना नहीं साध सका नीतीश का तीर, शून्य पर आउट

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की तीन सीटों पर आजमाया था भाग्य

सीवान जिला में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी जदयू ने आठ में से चार सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे थे। लेकिन इनका कोई भी प्रत्याशी अपना सीट नहीं निकाल सका। सीवान के 112 महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जहां जदयू पार्टी के उम्मीदवार और विधायक हेमनारायण साह महागठबंधन समर्थित कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार पूर्व मंत्री सह मांझी विधायक विजय शंकर दूबे से चुनाव हार गए। वहीं 110 बड़हरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दिग्गज कहे जाने वाले विधायक श्यामबहादूर सिंह अपने ही किला में महागठबंधन समर्थित राजद के उम्मीदवार बच्चा पांडेय से चुनाव हार गए। जदयू की हार यही नहीं थमी जदयू ने इस बार अपनी बनी बनाई सीट जीरादेई को भी गवा दिया। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने इस बार जीरादेई विधानसभा क्षेत्र से अपने ही विधायक रमेश सिंह कुशवाहा का टिकट काट कर मैरवा प्रखंड प्रमुख कमला सिंह कुशवाहा को दिया था। उधर अपना टिकट कटने के बाद से ही रमेश सिंह कुशवाहा जदयू हराओ अभियान में जुड़ गए थे। इसके लिए वे बकायदे प्रेस क्रांफेस कर भी लोगों को जानकारी दी। अपने अभियान से अवगत भी कराया था। इसी अभियान के तहत मैरवा प्रखंड प्रमुख व जदयू उम्मीदवार को जबरदस्त हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं दूसरी ओर रघुनाथपुर में जदयू के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने आए उम्मीदवार राजेश्वार चौहान दूसरा स्थान तक नहीं ला सके और रघुनाथपुर में महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार व विधायक हरिशंकर यादव से बुरी तरह से चुनाव हार गए।

कांग्रेस का खुला खाता और भाकपा माले की बढ़ी सीट, कांटे की टक्कर में हुआ फैसला
इस बार सीवान जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के सीटो में एक सीट पर महागठबंधन समर्थित कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार विजय शंकर दूबे ने भी अपनी अधिपत जमाते हुए सीवान जिले में काफी दिनों के बाद कांग्रेस का खाता खोल दिया। वहीं दूसरी ओर सीवान में भाकपा माले की पार्टी ने अपना विस्तार करते हुए दो विधानसभा सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार की जीत पक्की की। इस बार के चुनाव में जहां दरौली से भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार सह विधायक सत्यदेव राम लगातार जीत हासिल की। वहीं जीरादेई में इस बार दोहरे हत्याकांड मामले में सीवान जेल में बंद भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार अमरजीत कुशवाहा ने इस बार विधायक बनकर इंतिहार रच दी। भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार अमरजीत कुशवाहा ने जदयू के उम्मीदवार कमला सिंह कुशवाहा को भारी मतों से पराजित किया। अमरजीत के जीत के बाद से जीरादेई और दरौली में माले के जीत का जश्न डबल हो गया है।

अपनी परंपरागत सीवान सीट पर हारी भाजपा राजद के अवध बिहारी ने जमा लिया कब्जा
सबसे महत्वपूर्ण रहा इस बार 105 सीवान विधानसभा सीट अपनी ही गलती के कारण भाजपा ने अपने इस परंपागत सीट को गवा दिया और भाजपा की गलती का नतीजा रहा कि यह सीट इस बार भाजपा के खेमे से निकल कर राजद के खेमे में चली गई। सीवान विधानसभा क्षेत्र से इस बार राजद के उम्मीदवार अवध बिहारी चौधरी से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार ओमप्रकाश यादव को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस चुनाव में भाजपा की सारी कोशिशे नाकामयाब रही। हलांकी इस सीट को पाने के लिए भाजपा ने अपने ही पार्टी से बगावतट कर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में दावेदारी ठोकने वाले भाजपा विधायक व्यासदेव प्रसाद को भी मनाकर बड़ी मुश्किल से पार्टी में मिला था। लेकिन भाजपा की यह चाल सीवान विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सफल नहीं हो सकी। इतना ही नहीं विधायक के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ कर सीवान के पूर्व सांसद ओमप्रकाश यादव ने भी अपनी इज्जत का बंटाधार कर दिया। सांसद के बाद विधायक के लिए चुनाव लड़ना चर्चा का कारण बना रहा। बताया यह भी जा रहा है कि हार के पीछे के मुख्य कारण यह भी है।

गोरेयाकोठी में अहंकार में गई राजद की सीट, देवेशकांत ने मारी बाजी
गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अपनी अहंकार के कारण राजद के उम्मीदवार नूतन वर्मा को अपनी सीट गवानी पड़ी। चर्चा है कि क्षेत्र के समर्थकों ने उनके अहंकार को देखते हुए न सिर्फ चुनाव में करारी हार दिया वहीं इस हार से सुब्ध होने का परिणाम भी लोगों को देखने को मिला। नूतन वर्मा के समर्थकों ने मतगणना केंद्र परिसर में ही बीजेपी समर्थकों से मारपीट कर दी। मालूम हो कि गोरेयाकोठी में राजद विधायक सत्यदेव प्रसाद सिंह का टिकट काटकर नूतन वर्मा को पार्टी ने सौपा था। गोरेयाकोठी में भाजपा के उम्मीदवार देवेशकांत सिंह ने भारी मतो से जीत हासिल की है। मालूम हो कि देवेशकांत सिंह के पिता स्व:भूमेंद्र नारायण सिंह भी इस क्षेत्र से विधायक रह चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें