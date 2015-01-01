पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी जारी:बैंकलूट के चार दिनों बाद भी सुराग नहीं

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • केवल छापेमारी व जांच में ही उलझ गई पुलिस, बैंक में कड़ी सुरक्षा के साथ कामकाज शुरू

शहर में यूनी मनी बैंक से हुई लूट के मामले का खुलासा करने में चार दिनों में भी नाकाम है। इस वजह से शहर के लोगों के साथ व्यवसायियों में भी दहशत है। पुलिस इस मामले का खुलासा करने के लिए रोज छापेमारी कर रही है। लेकिन नजीता नहीं निकल रहा है। एेसा लगता है कि अपराधी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर निकल गए है। इससे पुलिस को सफलता नहीं मिल रही है। हालांकि इस बैंक से विदेशी मुद्रा की भी लूट हुई है। जबकि शहरी क्षेत्र में कई कारोबारी विदेशी मुद्रा को भी एक्सचेंज करते है। सूत्रों के अनुसार अभी तक शहर के किसी भी विदेशी मुद्रा के कारोबारी के घर जांच नहीं की गई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार शहर के विदेशी मुद्रा के कारोबारियों से भी जांच के दौरान कुछ खुलासा के लिए रास्ता मिलने की संभावना बन सकती है। इधर, अभी तक पुलिस बैंक के तीन अधिकारी, एक गार्ड व एक अन्य को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर चुकी है। लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। इधर, मंगलवार को बैंक में कामकाज शुरु हो गया। हालांकि कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच कामकाज शुरु किया गया। गेट पर ताला बंद कर अंदर काम काज हो रहा है। गेट पर ही गार्ड को रखा गया है। किसी के जाने के बाद गार्ड को अंदर के अधिकारी खोलने के लिए कह रहे है। इसके बाद ही गेट को खोलकर बैंक के अंदर भेजा जा रहा है।

घटनाएं बढ़ने से लोगों के बीच दहशत
इधर, शहर में इन दिनों आपराधिक घटनाओं में बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। इससे लोगों के बीच दहशत है। टाउन थाना क्षेत्र के अलावा महादेवा ओपी क्षेत्र व सहायक सराय थाना क्षेत्र में भी आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ी है। सहायक सराय थाना क्षेत्र के पुरानी किला पोखरा में सोमवार की दोपहर भुवाली राम के घर हुई दो लाख की चोरी मामले का भी पुलिस खुलासा नहीं कर रही है। जबकि यह चोरी दिन दहाड़े ही हुई थी। पुलिस की उदासीनता की वजह से अपराधियों का मनोबल बढ़ रहा है। इसके साथ ही तीन दिन पहले सहायक सराय थाना क्षेत्र के मखदूम सराय के एक वीडियोग्राफर की हत्या कर दी गई थी। वहीं महादेवा ओपी के पकड़ी मोड़ के पास पिछले सप्ताह एक व्यवसायी से चार लाख रुपए लूट ली गई थी। लेकिन इस मामले का भी खुलासा करने में पुलिस विफल हो गई है। इस तरह शहर के तीनों थाने की पुलिस से लोगों का विश्वास खत्म हो रहा है।

