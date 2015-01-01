पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सदर अस्पताल में छह डॉक्टर होने पर भी मरीजों का नहीं होता अल्ट्रासाउंड

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार और गुरुवार को एक भी मरीज की नहीं हुई जांच

सदर अस्पताल स्थित अल्ट्रासाउंड केन्द्र चलाने में डॉक्टर उदासीनता बरत रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि पिछले दो दिनाें में एक भी मरीज का अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं किया गया है। जबकि सदर अस्पताल में इस विभाग को संचालित करने के लिए छह डॉक्टरों की पदस्थापना है। इसमें पांच महिला व एक पुरुष डॉक्टर हैं। लेकिन बुधवार व गुरुवार को एक भी मरीज का अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं किया गया। गुरुवार को डॉ. नीरज श्रीवास्तव की ड्यूटी थी। लेकिन, उनके द्वारा भी अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं किया गया। यह विभाग कई माह से बंद था। काफी प्रयास के बाद एक पखवारा पहले ही इसे चालू किया गया है। फिर भी इस विभाग को सुचारू रूप से नहीं चलाया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी महज तीन मरीज का ही अल्ट्रासाउंड किया गया। इस तरह सदर अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों को बेहतर व्यास्थ्य सुविधा का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। इस वजह से कई मरीजों को बाहर जाकर प्राइवेट केन्द्रों पर अल्ट्रासाउंड कराना पड़ रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि इस बात की जानकारी नहीं है। जानकारी ली जा रही है। इस संदर्भ में आवश्यक कदम उठाया जाएगा।

जांच घर काट रहे चांदी
सदर अस्पताल में नियमित जांच नहीं होने के कारण मरीजों को बाहर अल्ट्रासाउंड कराना पड़ता है। इससे मरीज की जेब कटती है और जांच घर चांदी काट रहे हैं।

