विस चुनाव परिणाम:चुनाव परिणाम जानने को टीवी से चिपके रहे लोग

  • सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, दिनभर बंद रहीं दुकानें

प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र में विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम जानने के लिए की सुबह से लोग उत्सुक दिखे। सुबह आठ बजे से ही लोग घरों में मतगणना का रुझान और परिणाम जानने के लिए टीवी से चिपके रहे। अधिकतर लोगों ने एंड्रायड मोबाइल के जरिए काउंटिंग का पल-पल का हिसाब लिया। किस प्रत्याशी को कितने वोट मिले, यह जानने की उत्सुकता हर किसी में दिखी। सब लोग अपने क्षेत्र के साथ ही राज्य स्तर पर राजनीतिक दलों की स्थिति जानना चाह रहे थे। विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना का हाल जानने के लिए टीवी और मोबाइल बेहतर संसाधन बना। लोग हर काम छोड़कर टीवी के सामने जा बैठे। मनोरंजन वाले चैनलों की बजाए गुरुवार को लोगों ने केवल न्यूज चैनलों पर नजर गड़ाए रखीं। किस पार्टी की कितनी सीटें निकल रही हैं, इसको लेकर लोग एक-दूसरे से मोबाइल पर बातें करते रहे।प्रखण्ड में हर जगह लगभग यही हाल रहा। दुकानों में भी टीवी सेट लगे थे। वहां बैठे लोग मतगणना का हाल देखते रहे। मोबाइल पर इस कदर मतगणना की जानकारी लेने की होड़ लगी रही कि कई बार नेटवर्क की समस्या भी खड़ी हो गई। लोग मतगणना स्थल से भी मोबाइल के जरिए जिले का हाल बताते रहे।
फेसबुक व वाट्सएप ग्रुप भी बना सूचना का माध्यम
मतगणना की पल पल-पल की रिपोर्ट युवाओ ने फेसबुकव वाट्सएप ग्रुप पर भी शेयर की। युवा वर्ग चक्रवार प्रत्याशियों को मिले मत पोस्ट करते रहे। इतना ही नहीं, कौन प्रत्याशी कितने वोटों से आगे है, इसका भी जिक्र होता रहा। कुछ ने तो आयोग की वेबसाइट से आंकड़े लेकर उसे फेसबुक पर पोस्ट करते रहे। अधिकतर युवाओं को फेसबुक पर ही मतगणना की जानकारी लेते-देते देखा गया।

