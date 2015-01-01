पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:लोगों ने मुखिया से की सड़क बनाने की मांग

हसनपुरा2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड की पकड़ी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या एक मेरही गांव के दर्जनों लोगों ने मुखिया के पास आवेदन देकर पीसीसी सड़क बनाने की मांग की है। ग्रामीण गोरख सिंह, रिंकू देवी, उर्मिला देवी, सुमिरा देवी, रमावती देवी, शिवमती देवी, किताब साह, चंपा देवी, कांति देवी, रूबी देवी, पारसनाथ सिंह, अवधकिशोर सिंह, मंजय सिंह आदि का कहना है कि गोड़िया बाबा के स्थान के पास तीन सरकारी गली है। इसको पीसीसी करवाना अति आवश्यक है। बरसात के दिनों में लोगों को आने-जाने में काफी दुर्दशा हो जाता है। इस संदर्भ में मुखिया अनूप मिश्र से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि शीघ्र ही सड़क का कार्य करवा लिया जाएगा।

