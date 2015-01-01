पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे देखने को ले लोगों में उत्साह

हसनपुराएक घंटा पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अरंडा, हसनपुरा, उसरी बुजुर्ग, शेखपुरा, गायघाट, रजनपुरा, पियाउर, लहेजी, सहुली, तेलकथू, फलपुरा, मन्द्रपाली, हरपुर कोटवा व पकड़ी में मंगलवार के दिन सुबह से ही विधान सभा चुनाव के नतीजे देखने को ले लोगों में उत्साह देखा गया। जहां क्षेत्र के लोगों ने विधान सभा परिणाम के नतीजे को देखने के लिए अपना कार्य धंधा छोड़ कर दिन भर अपने-अपने टीवी व मोबाइल के माध्यम से चिपके रहे। खासकर युवाओं में काफी उमंग देखी गई। प्रत्याशियों के चाहने वाले लोगो ने प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में बढ़ते नतीजे को देख उमंग से ढ़ोल-नगाड़े लेकर जश्न के तैयारी में दिखे। हालांकि क्षेत्रों में स्थानीय प्रशासन गस्त करते देखी गई। इस संदर्भ में थानाघ्यक्ष अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि परिणाम चाहे जिसके पक्ष में आए लेकिन क्षेत्र में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुश्तैद है।

