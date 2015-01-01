पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीदारी:धनतेरस पर लोगों ने की खरीदारी, देर रात तक बाजार में रही चहल पहल

सीवान40 मिनट पहले
धनतेरस के दिन शहर में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। कोरोना संकट के बाद हुए आर्थिक परेशानी के बावजूद लोग अपने-अपने सामान की खरीदारी करते हुए नजर आए। माहौल कुछ ऐसा रहा कि मानों सारा शहर मां लक्ष्मी को खोजने सड़क पर आ गया हो। दोपहर तक जहां बाजार के दुकानों में इक्के दुक्के लोग ही नजर आए। वहीं शाम होते ही धनतेरस ने अपनी रफ्तार पकड़ ली और लोगो ने जमकर खरीदारी की। एक अनुमान के अनुसार बताया जाता है कि इस बार धनतेरस में लगभग पच्चीस करोड़ की खरीदारी की गई है। धनतेरस को लेकर आसपास ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोग भी खरीदारी के लिए आधी रात तक शहर में डटे रहे। शहर के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान, स्वर्ण आभूषण दुकान, बर्तन दुकान एवं बाइक शोरूम में ग्राहकों को पैर रखने का जगह भी नहीं दिखा। ज्यादातर भीड़ भाड़ स्वर्ण आभूषण एवं बाइक, साइकिल के शोरूम में लगी रही। अस्पताल रोड स्तिथ श्रीकृष्णा साइकिल कम्पनी के संचालक मोनू कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक 70 साइकल की विक्री हुई है। जिसमे सभी साइकल के साथ एक गिफ्ट भी दिया जा रहा है। वही गुफरान लाइट हाउस के संचालक ने बताया कि देर शाम तक लाखों रुपए की विक्री हुई है।

