पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Siwan
  • Platform Information Will Be Received 15 Minutes Before The Arrival Of The Train, Earlier Instructions Will Be Valid Till 25 November

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता:ट्रेन आने के 15 मिनट पहले मिलेगी प्लेटफॉर्म की सूचना, 25 नवंबर तक पहले के निर्देश होंगे मान्य

सीवान12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना से बचाव और त्योहारों को लेकर वाराणसी रेलमंडल ने बनाई रणनीति

वाराणसी मंडल के मंडल रेल प्रबंधक विजय कुमार पंजियार ने कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी सुरक्षा मानकों का भी पालन करने की अपील की। उन्हाेने 25 नवंबर तक ट्रेनों का आगमन अपने निर्धारित प्लेटफार्म से ही करने को कहा है। यदि अपरिहार्य परिस्थितियों में परिवर्तन करना पड़ा तो पर्याप्त ठहराव समय देते हुए गाड़ी संचालन कराया जाएगा।

संचालन के परिवर्तन की पूर्व सूचना (न्यूनतम 15 मिनट पूर्व) स्टेशन मास्टर द्वारा पूछताछ कार्यलय को देना अनिवार्य होगा। छपरा, सीवान, बलिया एवं गाजीपुर सिटी स्टेशन में अधिक से अधिक आरक्षण काउंटर निरन्तर कार्य करेंगे। आवश्यकता अनुसार अतिरिक्त काउंटरों से टिकट वितरण की व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी। सीआईटी छपरा एवं सीवान द्वारा पूछ-ताछ खिड़की पर प्रत्येक शिफ्ट में 2-2 कर्मचारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

जन संबोधन प्रणाली से तीनों स्टेशनों पर लगातार सूचनाएं प्रसारित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। हालांकि सीवान स्टेशन पर लगातार सूचनाएं प्रसारित नहीं करने की शिकायत पर स्टेशन अधीक्षक नवनीत कुमार ने सीआईटी को सूचना प्रसारण करने का निर्देश दिया। डीआरएम ने कहा है कि आवश्यकता पड़ने पर अतिरिक्त कर्मचारियों की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था बुकिंग कार्यालय से की जाएगी। पर्व को लेकर प्रमुख स्टेशनों पर लगे सभी बीएसएनएल फोन लगातार कार्यरत रखने का निर्देश दिया है। पर्व के दौरान चलने वाली सभी गाड़ियों के कोच में पर्याप्त जल आपूर्ति, विद्युत प्रकाश व्यवस्था एवं साफ-सफाई विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है।

कई ट्रेनों को किया गया निरस्त

पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेनों का निरस्तीकरण एवं शॉर्ट टर्मिनेशन व शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेशन किया जाएगा। अमृतसर से 23 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05212 अमृतसर-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी। सहरसा से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04623 सहरसा-अमृतसर विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी। दरभंगा से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05251 दरभंगा-जलंधर सिटी विशेष निरस्त रहेगी। जलंधर सिटी से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05252 जलंधर सिटी-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें