परेशानी:सब्जियाें की कीमत बढ़ने से जेब पर असर, क्वांटिटी से भी समझौता

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आमलोगों को दाल-भात और सब्जी के साथ सलाद खाना हो गया मुश्किल
  • बाहर से आनेवाली सब्जियों के हर दिन बढ़ रहे हैं दाम

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ने के साथ ही अब सब्जियों के दाम बढ़ने लगे हैं। इसके चलते थाली से धीरे-धीरे सब्जी गायब होने लगी है। इधर सब्ज़ी भाव बढ़ने के कारण घरों में रसाई का बजट भी गड़बड़ाने लगा है। पिछले तीन महीने से हम डीजल पेट्रोल के दाम में उलझे हुए हैं। इधर चुपके से हमारी रोजमर्रा की चीजें महंगी होती जा रही है। हमारे पैकेट पर बोझ बढ़ने लगा है। पिछले तीन महीने में दोगुना मूल्य बढ़ा है। घरो में समानो की क्वालिटी और खर्चा मेंटेन करने के लिए गृहणियों ने किचन की क्वान्टिटी से ही समझौता कर ली है। महंगाई हमारी जेब के जरिए सेहत तक पहुच गई है। जितनी कैलोरी हमे चाहिए उतना नही मिल पा रहा है।
हर दिन आ रही उछाल
पिछले तीन महीने में आलू के दाम में 30 रुपये, प्याज के दामों में 50 रुपये, सरसो तेल 15 से 20 रुपए प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। गुरुवार को पेट्रोल 84.75 लीटर, डीजल 77.80 रुपए प्रति लीटर बिका। दूध की कीमत भी 2 से 3 रुपये प्रति लीटर का इजाफा हुआ है। धनिया 7 दिन पहले 30 से 45 रुपए किलो था जो अब 80 से 100 रुपए किलो हो गया है। टमाटर 15 से 20 रुपए बिक रहे थे जो अब 50 रुपए किलो के ऊपर बिक रहा है। इसी तरह रहर दाल, मूंग दाल, चना, बेसन, मैदा के भी दाम बढ़े हंै। कुल मिलाकर कहा जाए तो दाल, भात और सब्जी के साथ सलादा व चटनी खाना आमलोगों के बजट में नहीं रहा ।

घर में राशन का बजट बना रखा है। इसमें सब्जी के लिए 1500 रुपए रखे जाते हैं। इस बार पिछले महीने के मुकाबले में सब्जियों के दाम काफी बढ़ गए हैं, जिससे बजट में समस्या हो गई है।
रूबी देवी, गृहिणी।

अगर इसी हिसाब से सब्जियों के दाम बढ़ते रहे तो घर का बजट गडबड़ा जाएगा। और खर्च में समस्या आएगी। दालें, सब्जियां मंहगी होने के कारण खाने में कम पकाई जा रही है।
सुप्रिया कुमारी, स्थानीय निवासी।

रेट बढ़ने के बाद ग्राहक पहले की तरह खरीदारी नही कर रहे हैं। आवश्कता के अनुसार ही ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। बढ़ोत्तरी के बाद दुकानों पर असर पड़ा है। बिक्री कम हो रही है।
अजय कुमार, राशन दुकानदार।

पहले नौ सौ रुपए की सब्जी बिकती थी, अब हानि हाे रही है

सब्ज़ी पिछले तीन महीने से महंगी हुई है। हमलोगों का हाल बुरा हो गया है। पहले 8 सौ 9 सौ रुपये की सब्ज़ी बिक जाती थी लेकिन अब तो बहुत ही कम हो गया है।
प्रमोद साह, सब्जी दुकानदार।

स्वस्थ रहने के लिए जरूरी
तत्व मात्रा
प्रोटीन 50 ग्राम
कैल्शियम 1000 मिली
वसा 25 ग्राम
आयरन 25 मिली
विटामिन 2500 माइक्रोग्राम

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ने से पड़ा है असर
सब्जी के थोक व्यापारी विकास कुमार ने बताया कि मंडी में धनिया, टमाटर, हरी मिर्च आदि सब्जियां उज्जैन, अजमेर, जयपुर, कोटा सहित अन्य जगहों से पहुंचती हैं। पेट्रोल-डीजल के भाव बढ़ने और चुनाव होने के कारण सब्जियों के दाम बढ़े हैं। सब्जी के रिटेल व्यापारी शिव बालक भगत ने बताया कि सब्जियों की कीमतें बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण ही पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ना है।

