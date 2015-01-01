पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छापेमारी:पुलिस अधिकारियों ने जेल में मारा छापा नहीं मिला कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामान

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेल में छापेमारी कर बाहर निकलते एडीएम रमन कुमार सिन्हा, एसपी अभिनव कुमार व अन्य पदाधिकारी।
  • वार्डों की हुई जांच, कैदियों से भी की गई पूछताछ

जेल में मंगलवार की सुबह एडीएम रमन कुमार सिन्हा और पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिनव कुमार के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। करीब दो घंटे की कार्रवाई में अधिकारियों के हाथ खाली रहे। छापेमारी के दौरान सभी वार्डों में हड़कंप मच गया था। छापेमारी अभियान में कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक सामान जेल से बरामद नहीं हुआ। पुलिस प्रशासन पे सुबह 5 बजे ही छापेमारी कर दी थी। विभिन्न वार्डों का जायजा लिया गया तथा सभी कैदियों से पूछताछ भी की गई। एडीएम रमन कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि रूटिन के तहत छापेमारी की गई है। हर माह सभी जेलों में छापेमारी की जाती है। ताकि, कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामान जेल में प्रवेश ना हो। मंगलवार को हुई छापेमारी में आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं मिला। छापेमारी के दौरान मौजूद एसडीओ राम बाबू बैठा, एसडीपीओ जितेंद्र पांडेय, सदर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी रमेन्द्र कुमार, नगर थानाध्यक्ष जय प्रकाश पंडित, मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष ददन सिंह, एएसआई तनवीर आलम थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें