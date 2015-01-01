पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Preparation For Running Six Passenger Trains From Siwan, DCI Sent Proposal To Divisional Railway Manager, Trains Are Closed For 8 Months Regarding Corona

अच्छी खबर:सीवान से छह पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, डीसीआई ने मंडल रेल प्रबंधक के पास भेजा प्रस्ताव, कोरोना को लेकर 8 माह से बंद हैं ट्रेनें

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
सीवान स्टेशन पर ट्रेन का इंतजार करते यात्री।
  • डीसीआई ने सीवान-समस्तीपुर इंटरसिटी ट्रेन सहित अन्य ट्रेन के परिचालन के लिए भेजा है प्रस्ताव

पूर्वोतर रेलवे के सीवान स्टेशन से छह पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को चलाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए डीसीआई गणेश यादव ने मंडल रेल प्रबंधक वाणिज्य वाराणसी के पास शुक्रवार को प्रस्ताव भेज दिया है। ताकि इस पैसेंजर ट्रेनों के परिचालन से दैनिक व लोकल यात्रियों को सुविधा हो सके। पैसेंजर ट्रेनें साढ़े आठ माह से बंद है। इस वजह से यात्रियों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। उन्हे बस या अन्य साधनों से यात्रा करनी पड़ रही है। डीसीआई ने जिन ट्रेनों के परिचालन के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा है। इसमें सीवान- समस्तीपुर इंटरसिटी 55022 व 55021 नम्बर की ट्रेन शामिल है। यह ट्रेन सीवान से प्रतिदिन रोज सुबह चार बजे समस्तीपुर के लिए खुलेगी। जबकि यह ट्रेन समस्तीपुर से रात 10 बजे सीवान आएगी। इस तरह इस ट्रेन से एकमा, छपरा, हाजीपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर की यात्रा आसान हो जाएगी। इस ट्रेन से यात्री हाजीपुर में उतर कर पटना चले जाएंगे और दिन में अपना काम कराने के बाद रात में घर लाैट आएंगे। वहीं सीवान से गोरखपुर जाने अाने वाली व गोरखपुर से सीवान आने वाली 55011 व 55015 ट्रेन शामिल है। यह पैसेंजर ट्रेन सीवान से सुबह 5:15 बजे गोरखपुर के लिए खलेगी। जबकि गोरखपुर से सीवान में रात 10 बजे आएगी। इसी तरह सीवान से थावे, कप्तानंगज होकर गोरखपुर जाने वाली व गोखपुर से थावे होकर सीवान आने वाली 75012 व 75009 पैसेंजर ट्रेन को भी चलाने के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। यह सीवान से थावे होकर गोरखपुर जाने के लिए सुबह 11 बजे खुलती है। जबकि उधर से यह ट्रेन रात में जाएगी। इस तरह सीवान से तीनों रुट पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरु हो जाएगा। इससे यात्रा आसान हो जाएगी। इधर, रेलवे ने अब यूटीएस काउंटर खोलने पर भी विचार हो रहा है। ऐसी संभावना है कि पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरु होने के बाद यूटीएस काउंटर भी खुल सकेगा। इससे लोग जनरल टिकट लेकर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों से यात्रा कर सकेंगे। लेकिन अभी अधिकारिक सूचना अभी नहीं आई है। डीसीअाई गणेश यादव ने कहा कि छह पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने के लिए वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पास प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है।

