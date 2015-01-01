पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:पंचो सिंह पोखर पर भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने की तैयारी जोरों पर

गढ़पुरा40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गढ़पुरा - पंचो सिंह पोखर पर भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के लिए निर्माणाधीन पंडाल।
  • प्रतिमा स्थापित के लिए पंडाल निर्माण का काम चल रहा है

पंचो सिंह पोखर पर सार्वजनिक छठ पूजा समिति द्वारा भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित किए जाने के लिए जोर-शोर से तैयारी चल रही है। पोखर के मुहाने पर प्रतिमा स्थापित के लिए पंडाल निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। जबकि प्रतिमा निर्माण भी अंतिम चरण में है। कार्यक्रम की सफल आयोजन के लिए अध्यक्ष लालबाबू महतो, सचिव विनोद कुमार यादवेन्दु, कोषाध्यक्ष संजीव सिंह के अलावा कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों में कृष्णा महतो, अमृत सहनी, महेश महतो, अजय सिंह, अमित सिंह आदि लोग दिन रात लगे हैं। अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि 19 नवंबर खरना के दिन प्रतिमा की स्थापना व प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होगा। 21 नवंबर को सुबह अर्घ्य के दिन प्रतिमा का विसर्जन होगा। अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि इस बार पोखर में अधिक पानी है। इसके लिए समिति की ओर से दो नाव पोखर में दिया गया है। जबकि पोखर की साफ-सफाई करवाने, पोखर में बैरिकेटिंग करवाने, गोताखोर व नाविक दिए जाने की मांग व मदद करने को लेकर गुरुवार को सीओ गढ़पुरा से मिलने गए थे। मगर सीओ ने साफ तौर पर कहा यह सब मेरे अंदर की बात नहीं है। आप लोग अपने स्तर से करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें