पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासनिक तैयारी:नदियों में नहीं चलेंगी निजी नावें, डुबकी लगाने पर रोक, जहां-तहां थूकने पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ की तैयारी को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद एडीएम व अन्य।
  • छठ घाटों पर एंबुलेंस के साथ तैनात रहेंगे चिकित्सक व पारा मेडिकल टीम
  • बीडीओ और कार्यपालक अधिकारी को मिला घाटाें को सेनेटाइज कराने का जिम्मा

सूर्योपासना का चार दिवसीय लोक पर्व छठ नहाय खाय के साथ बुधवार से शुरू होगा। इसबार जिला प्रशासन ने खतरनाक छठ पूजा घाटों पर जाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। सभी अंचलाधिकारी और प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि ऐसे घाटों पर स्पष्ट रूप से सूचना लगाएं ताकि वहां कोई नहीं जा सके। किसी भी छठ घाट व नदियों में भी निजी नाव के परिचलन पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। इसकी निगरानी होमगार्ड जवान व चौकीदार के माध्यम से कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिलाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने छठ पूजा को लेकर निर्देश जारी किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि नदी में लोगों के डुबकी लगाने पर रोक रहेगी। इसके अलावा कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी भी छठ घाट पर यत्र-तत्र थूक नहीं सकता है। कहा गया है कि प्रशासन बैरिकेडिंग इस प्रकार कराएगा कि लोग डुबकी नहीं लगा सकें। छठ पूजा घाट पर बैठने या खड़े रहने की व्यवस्था भी इस तरह होगी ताकि पर्याप्त सामाजिक दूरी बनी रहे। 02 गज की दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करना होगा। हर किसी को छठ घाट पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। किसी भी छठ पूजा घाट के आसपास खाद्य पदार्थ का स्टॉल भी नहीं लगेगा।

घाटों पर रहेगी सख्ती
डीएम ने कहा है कि कोई सामुदायिक भोज, प्रसाद या भोग का वितरण नहीं होगा। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रो एवं शहरों में अवस्थित तालाबों जहां अर्घ्य की अनुमति दी जाएगी वहां अर्घ्य के पूर्व एवं पश्चात सेनेटाइजेशन कराया जाएगा। बीडीओ व कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को जिम्मेवारी दी गई है। इसपर सख्ती बरती जाएगी।

नदियोंं का जल पहुंचाने में प्रशासन करेगा मदद
एडीएम ने कहा कि स्थानीय पूजा समितियों, नागरिकों, वार्ड पार्षद ,त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों एवं अन्य से समन्वय स्थापित कर बैठक में कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मिले निर्देशों का प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाए। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया कि लोगों को प्रेरित करने की जरूरत है कि अपने घरों पर ही छठ पूजा करें ताकि कोरोना के संक्रमण का फैलाव नहीं हो सके। गृह विभाग से जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि महत्वपूर्ण नदियों से पूजा के लिए जल लेकर जाना चाहते हैं तो प्रशासन द्वारा भी जल ले जाने के लिए आवश्यक व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए। घाटों पर किसी भी आपात स्थिति के लिए व्यवस्था की जाएगी। एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ का भी आवश्यक सहयोग प्राप्त किया जाएगा

भोज और प्रसाद वितरण पर रोक
छठ पूजा घाट के आसपास खाद्य पदार्थ का स्टाल नहीं लगाया जाएगा। कोई सामाजिक भोज प्रसाद या भोग का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा। छठ पूजा के दौरान 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्ति 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे बुखार से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति एवं अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को छठ घाट पर नहीं जाने की अपील की गई है। छठ पूजा के दौरान किसी प्रकार के मेला जागरण सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।

घाटों पर खोला जाएगा नियंत्रण कक्ष
जिला परिषद स्थित सभाकक्ष में आयोजित बैठक में अपर समाहर्ता रमण कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि सभी चिह्नित छठ घाटों पर नियंत्रण कक्ष खोला जाएगा। इन स्थानों पर एंबुलेंस के साथ चिकित्सक व पारा मेडिकल टीम तैनात रहेगी। सुरक्षा को देखते हुए दंडाधिकारी सहित पुलिस बल की तैनाती रहेगी। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी व अंचलाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया कि सभी जगह पर्याप्त रौशनी की व्यवस्था की जाए। पटाखे की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध है और किसी भी छठ घाट पर पटाखा नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा। मौके पर उप विकास आयुक्त दीपक सिंह, जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी विपिन कुमार राय, एसडीओ रामबाबू बैठा, डीआरडीए निर्देशक मृत्युंजय कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें