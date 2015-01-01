पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिना ट्रेन चलाए ही रेलवे ने कर दी अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस के टिकट की बुकिंग

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • लॉकडाउन के कारण बंद हुई ट्रेनों का अबतक नहीं हो सका है परिचालन, परेशान हो रहे हैं यात्री

बिना ट्रेन का परिचालन कराए ही टिकट की बुकिंग शुरू कर दी गई। रेलवे की इस लापरवाही से यात्रियों को स्टेशन पर आकर अपनी यात्रा स्थगित करनी पड़ी। मामला अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस का है। अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन भागलपुर से जम्मूतवी तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को होती है। लेकिन, लॉकडाउन के कारण ट्रेनें बंद की गई थीं। इसके बाद से अबतक इस ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू नहीं किया गया। इस वजह से स्थगित की गई ट्रेनों में सीट की बुकिंग भी बंद कर दी गई। इधर, अब रेलवे द्वारा कुछ ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू किया गया है। जिन ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू किया गया है, उस ट्रेन में टिकट की बुकिंग हो रही है। लेकिन, रेलवे ने वैसी ट्रेनों के लिए टिकट की बुकिंग शुरू कर दी, जिसका परिचालन अभी शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

शुक्रवार काे स्टेशन पहुंचे थे यात्री
05097 अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन शुरू करने के लिए रेलवे ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया थाा। इसको लेकर पिछले माह से इस ट्रेन में जम्मू तक के लिए टिकट की बुकिंग भी शुरू की गई। लेकिन, इस ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू नहीं किया गया। शुक्रवार को इस ट्रेन के सीवान स्टेशन पर आने के लिए समय निर्धारित थी। इस ट्रेन से जम्मू तक की यात्रा करने के लिए दर्जनों यात्री सीवान स्टेशन पर आ गए। लेकिन, उन्हें पता चला कि यह ट्रेन नहीं आएगी। इससे वे निराश होकर यात्रा स्थगित कर दी। पचरुखी प्रखंड के जसौली गांव के अशरफ अली ने भी जम्मू के लिए तीन लोगों के लिए टिकट कराया था। लेकिन, उन्हें भी अपनी यात्रा स्थगित करनी पड़ी। इसी तरह पिछले शुक्रवार को भी यह ट्रेन नहीं आई थी। जबकि पिछले शुक्रवार को भी इस ट्रेन से यात्रा करने के लिए यात्री सीवान स्टेशन आ गए थे।

लगाएं जाएंगे 20 काेच
इस विशेष ट्रेन की संरचना में साधारण द्वितीय श्रेणी के 07, शयनयान श्रेणी के 08, वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी के 02, वातानुकूलित द्वितीय श्रेणी का 01 एवं एसएलआर डीके 02 कोचों सहित कुल 20 कोच लगाये जाएंगे।

वापसी में सात नवंबर से दाे दिसंबर तक चार दिन
वापसी यात्रा में 08182 छपरा-टाटा एक्सप्रेस 07 नवंबर से 02 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक बुधवार, वृहपतिवार, शनिवार एवं रविवार को छपरा से 12.35 बजे प्रस्थान कर दिघवारा से 13.11 बजे, परमानन्दपुर से 13.57 बजे, हाजीपुर से 14.31 बजे, भगवानपुर से 14.51 बजे, गोरौल से 15.02 बजे, मुजफ्फरपुर से 15.़48 बजे, ढोली से 16.11 बजे, खुदीराम बोस पूसा से 16.30 बजे, समस्तीपुर से 17.15 बजे, उजियारपुर से 17.26 बजे, नाजिरगंज से 17.36 बजे, दलसिंह सराय से 17.49 बजे, बरौनी से 20.30 बजे, कियूल से 21.37 बजे छूटेगी।

पर्व पर टाटा-छपरा के लिए विशेष ट्रेन

सीवान| रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा आगामी त्योहारों में यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए 08181/08182 टाटा-छपरा-टाटा विशेष ट्रेन चलाये जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इन गाड़ियों में सभी कोच आरक्षित श्रेणी के होंगे तथा इसमें यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को कोविड-19 के मानकों का पालन करना होगा। 08181 टाटा-छपरा एक्सप्रेस 05 नवम्बर से 30 नवम्बर तक प्रत्येक सोमवार, मंगलवार, वृहपतिवार एवं रविवार को टाटानगर से 21.25 बजे प्रस्थान कर पुरूलिया से 23.40 बजे, दूसरे दिन अनरा से 00.08 बजे, आसनसोल से 02.00 बजे, चितरंजन से 02.25 बजे, मधुपुर जं. से 03.10 बजे, जसीडीह से 03.44 बजे, झाझा से 05.20 बजे, गिधौर से 05.31 बजे, जमई से 05.45 बजे, माननपुर से 05.59 बजे, कियूल से 06.20 बजे, हाथीदह से 07.16 बजे, बरौनी से 09.25 बजे, बछवारा से 09.50 बजे, दलसिंहसराय से 10.03 बजे, समस्तीपुर से 11.17 बजे, खुदीराम बोस पूसा 11.36 बजे, ढोली से 11.50 बजे, मुजफ्फरपुर से 12.25 बजे, गोरौल से 12.51 बजे, भगवानपुर से 13.02 बजे, हाजीपुर से 14.27 बजे, तथा दिघवारा से 15.05 बजे छूटकर छपरा 16.25 बजे पहुंचेगी।

