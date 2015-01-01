पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:चुनाव में डीएवी कॉलेज में संरचनात्मक बदलाव किए जाने पर जताई नाराजगी

सीवान40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाविद्यालय को हमेशा अधिग्रहित करने से पठन-पाठन होता है प्रभावित

शहर के डीएवी पीजी कॉलेज शिक्षक संघ की बैठक शुक्रवार को वनस्पति विभाग में हुई, जिसमें जिला प्रशासन द्वारा चुनाव कार्य के लिए अधिग्रहण के दौरान कॉलेज भवनों में किए गए संरचनात्मक बदलाव और डैमेज पर चर्चा हुई। सभी शिक्षकों ने सर्वसम्मति से कॉलेज भवन में किये गए संरचनात्मक परिवर्तन और डैमेज के लिए जिला प्रशासन से क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए मुआवजा की मांग की गई। छात्रहित में यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि जिला प्रशासन से भविष्य में कॉलेज को अधिग्रहण मुक्त रखने के लिए अनुरोध किया जाएगा। शिक्षक संघ के सचिव प्रो. चंद्रभूषण सिंह ने बताया लोकसभा, विधानसभा और पंचायत चुनाव के वक्त कॉलेज को जिला प्रशासन द्वारा अधिग्रहित कर संरचनात्मक बदलाव कर दिया जाता है, जिससे लाखों रुपये का डैमेज हो जाता है व भवन कमजोर हो जाता है। प्रो. धनंजय यादव ने बताया कि डीएवी, पीजी कॉलेज है जिसमे इंटर से लेकर पीजी तक के लगभग छह हजार विद्यार्थी नामांकित है। विद्यार्थियों की संख्या अधिक होने से अधिग्रहण के दौरान वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करने में बहुत परेशानी होती है। इस बार अधिग्रहण के दौरान परीक्षा प्रपत्रों की जांच, आंतरिक परीक्षा, पीजी में नामांकन आदि कार्य वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत राजा सिंह कॉलेज और डीएवी स्कूल में करना पड़ा, जिससे छात्र व छात्राओं को काफी परेशानी हुई। जिला प्रशासन को छात्रहित में डीएवी पीजी कॉलेज के बदले किसी दूसरे स्थान को चुनाव कार्य के लिए अधिग्रहित करना चाहिए। डॉ. अविनाश कुमार, डॉ. रामानुज कौशिक, डॉ. शमशाद खान,डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह, प्रो. प्रभाकर निषाद, डॉ. मंजूर आलम, डॉ. नसीम अंसारी, डॉ. आशुतोष शरण, प्रो. केपी गोस्वामी, प्रो. कृष्णकांत प्रसाद, प्रो. पंकज कुमार रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें