परेशानी:सड़क जाम ऐसा कि एक किलोमीटर बाइक चलाने में लगे दो घंटे

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के बड़हिरया स्टैंड के पास जाम में फंसे लोग।
  • सुबह से देर शाम तक शहर की सड़कों पर रेंगते रहे वाहन, पैदल चलनेवालों को भी करना पड़ा मुसीबत का सामना

शहर में एक किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लोगों दो घंटे से ज्यादा का समय लग गया। इस वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। ट्रैफिक इंतजाम लचर होने की वजह से शहर आए लोग काफी परेशान रहे। वैसे तो सोमवार को शहर के सभी सड़कों पर जाम का नाजारा रहा। लेकिन अस्पताल रोड़ में जाम से एक कदम भी चलना मुश्किल था। अस्पताल रोड में ही शहर के अधिकतर प्रमुख डॉक्टरों का क्नीलिक व नर्सिंग होम है। सदर अस्पताल भी इसी रोड में है। इस वजह से इलाज कराने आए मरीज भी जाम में फंसे रहे। इससे उनका मर्ज और बढ़ गया। इस रोड में बड़हरिया स्टैंड के पास एक किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लोगों को दो घंटे से ज्यादा का समय लगा। स्टैंड के पास ट्रैफिक पुलिस भी तैनात थी। लेकिन इससे भी जाम का प्रभाव कम नहीं हो रहा था। इसका कारण है कि फुटपाथ पर दुकानदारों द्वारा अवैध रूप से कब्जा जमा लिया गया है। इस वजह से चौड़ी सकड़ भी संकीर्ण हो गई है।
चकिया मोड़ पर टूट गया है नाली का स्लैब
वहीं चकिया जाने वाली मोड़ के पास नाली का स्लैब कई दिनों से टूटा हुआ है। इस स्लैब का निर्माण भी ठेकेदार द्वारा नहीं कराई जा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस एहतियात के तौर पर वहां पर बोर्ड लगाकर सड़क को बंद कर दिया है। इस वजह से भी यहां पर जाम लग रहा है। सोमवार की सुबह 10 बजे से ही यहां पर जाम लग गया और शाम पांच बजे के बाद तक जाम लगा रहा। इस दौरान कई एम्बुलेंस भी जाम में फंस गया। एम्बुलेंस की साइरन के बाद भी जाम से निकलने के लिए कोई जगह नहीं थी। बाद में किसी तरह लोगों खुद प्रयास कर एम्बुलेंस को बाहर निकाला गया। लेकिन अन्य गाड़ियों को अागे बढ़ना काफी मुश्किल हो रहा था। इधर, ट्रैफिक प्रभारी मो. शाहजहां खान ने कहा कि उनकी जीप खराब हो गई है। इस वजह से वे पूरे शहर का भ्रमण नहीं कर पा रहे है। बुधवार से बड़हरिया स्टैंड में भी जाम नहीं लगे, इसके लिए प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होने कहा कि पर्व को लेकर शहर में इन दिनों जाम है। इधर, शहर के बबुनिया रोड में भी जाम का नाजारा रहा। लेकिन जाम को हटाने के लिए ट्रैफिक प्रभारी बबुनिया मोड़ पर खुद प्रयास करते रहे। यहीं हाल थाना रोड में भी रहा।
जेसीबी से कचरा उठाना भी जाम का बना कारण
शहर में जेसीबी से कचरे का उठाव करना भी जाम का कारण बन गया है। शहर के बीएल दास मोड़ के पास कचरे का उठाव जेसीबी द्वारा दोपहर दो बजे किया जा रहा था। सड़क पर ही जेसीबी व ट्रैक्टर होने की वजह से सड़क पर जाम लग गया। सफाई कराने वाली एजेंसी शहरों से कचरे का उठाव सुबह में नहीं करा रही है।

