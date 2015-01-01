पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:वार्ड 16 और बडरम गांव में नहीं बनी सड़क, मिट्‌टी डालकर लोगों ने आने-जाने लायक बनाया रास्ता

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
बडराम गांव में अब भी इसी जर्जर रास्ते से आना-जाना करते हैं लोग।
  • खेल कम्पाउंड में जमा होता है नालियों का पानी, समस्या का समाधान न तो अधिकारी करते हैं न ही जनप्रतिनिधि
  • स्थानीय लोगों की कोई नहीं सुनता फरियाद, केवल आश्वासनाें के सहारे गुजर रही है यहां की जिंदगी

मुख्यमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत शहर से लेकर गांव तक का सड़क बनायी जा रही है लेकिन अब भी शहर के कई वार्ड व गांव ऐसे हैं जहां सड़क है ही नहीं। चुनावों में जनता से विकास के बड़े-बड़े दावे और वादे करके सत्ता हासिल करने वाले जिले के जनप्रतिनिधि शहर के बीचों-बीच के 16 वार्डो का रत्तीभर भी विकास नहीं करवा सके हैं। जिससे वार्डवासियों को जिला मु्‌ख्यालय पर शहर के बीचों-बीच रहते हुए भी कई मूलभूत सुविधाओं से जूझना पड़ रहा है। समस्या ऐसी है कि इन वार्ड में अभी तक पक्की सड़कें भी नहीं बनाई जा सकी है। जिससे स्थानीय वासियों को कीचड़ से सनी हुई और ऊबड-खाबड सड़कों से होकर गुजरना पड़ रहा है। वार्ड में रह रहे हजारों मतदाता हर साल नगर परिषद चुनावों से लेकर अन्य चुनावों में हर साल मतदान करते हैं। चुनावों के समय वोट मांगने वाले नेता भी पक्की सडकों से लेकर अन्य विकास कार्य करवाने की बात करते है। लेकिन चुनाव जीतने के बाद हर बार यह नेता इस वार्ड की सुध लेना भूल जाते है। जिससे लंबे समय से कच्ची और ऊबड-खाबड सड़क समस्या से जूझ रहा है। वार्ड वासियों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बारिश के दिनों में तो वार्ड की लगभग सभी गलियों में कीचड़ ही कीचड़ भर जाता है। जिससे दो पहिया वाहनों का तो दूर पैदल राहगीरों का निकलना भी दूभर हो जाता है।

नाली के अभाव का भी खामियाजा भुगत रहे मोहल्ले के लोग

वार्ड 16 में यहां नाले-नालियों के इंतजाम नहीं होने की वजह से भी स्थानीय वासियों को भारी परेशानियां उठानी पड़ रही है। हालात ऐसे है कि घरो से निकलने वाला दैनिक उपयोग का पानी लोगों के घरो के पास ही जमा हो रहा है। जिससे सडान भरी बदबू का सामना करने के साथ-साथ भारी संख्या में मच्छर भी पनप रहे है और लोगों को बीमारियां फैलने का खतरा हमेशा बना रहता है। जहां नाली बनाई भी गई हैं उनके ढक्कन टूट चुके हैं। इसके बारे में शिकायत करने पर भी कोई नहीं सुनता है।

लोगाें ने बताई दिल की पीड़ा

गांव में भी अच्छी सड़क होती है, यह मालूम ही नहीं है। जबसे जन्म हुआ है ,अपने गांव की टूटी सड़क ही देखी है। बुजुर्ग भी यही कहते हैं गांव की तस्वीर शहर से उलट होती है। इसे स्वीकार करना होगा।
रत्नेश कुमार रत्न, स्थानीय निवासी।

वार्ड में सड़क नहीं होना दुर्भाग्य है। चुनाव के समय नेता आते हैं और वादे कर के चले जाते हैं। शिकायत के बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। लगता है जैसे प्रशासन नाम की कोई चीज है ही नहीं।
गिरिश कुमार सिंह, स्थानीय निवासी।

खेल कम्पाउंड में ही नाली का दूषित पानी जमा हो रहा है। सुबह के समय टहलने या योग करने के लिए सड़क के किनारे ही जाना पड़ता है। किसी को इस खेल कम्पाउंड की चिंता नहीं है।
पूजा यादव, समाजसेवी।

बाज़ार में लगभग प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों लोगों का आना-जाना लगा रहता है। आस-पास से गुजरने पर पानी की दुर्गंध आती है। खेल कम्पाउंड भी सालों से बंद है। सफाई पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं जाता है। यहां के लोगों को सुविधाओं से वंचित रखा गया है। यह दु:खद है।
सोनी राम, स्थानीय निवासी।

