कवायद जारी:सीवान मालगोदाम से चांप ढाला तक बनेगी सड़क

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिसवन ढाला पर जाम में फंसे लोग।
  • जांच टीम ने डीआरएम के पास भेजी रिपोर्ट, सीसीटीसी कैमरे से की जाएगी लोगों की निगरानी

सीवान स्टेशन के पूरब 91 ए सिसवन ढाला पर जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए आई जांच टीम ने अपनी रिपोर्ट वाराणसी रेल मंडल के डीआरएम के पास भेज दी है। इसमें कई तरह के सुझाव दिए गए है। ढाला के पास ही मालगोदाम है। इस मालगोदाम से गाड़ियां भी ढाला होकर ही निकलती है। लेकिन इधर, से गाड़ियों की निकास के बदले चांप ढाला तक सड़क मार्ग बनाकर वहां से गाड़ियों की निकास कराने अनुशंसा की गई है। दैनिक भास्कर में जाम की समस्या को अभियान के तहत प्रकाशित करने के बाद दो दिनों तक अलग- अलग टीम ने ढाला की जांच की थी। दूसरे दिन टीम में शामिल स्टेशन अधीक्षक नवनीत कुमार, आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर अजय कुमार सिंह, सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर बीके शुक्ला व सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनिया कार्य अभिषेक कुमार ने इसके अलावा अन्य आठ बिन्दुओं पर अनुशंसा भेजी है। इसमें सीसीटीवी कैमरे की नजर में भी ढाला को रखने की बात कही गई है। साथ ही वहां पर डिस्प्ले बोर्ड भी लगाने की अनुशंसा की गई है। ताकि लोग भी देख सके कि कितनी दूरी तक व किस साइड में जाम है। साथ ही लोग भी रौंग साइड में नहीं चल सके। इससे उन्हें भी डर रहेगा कि गलत साइड में चलने से उस पर भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। इससे भी लोग अपने निर्धारित साइड में ही रहेंगे।

क्या कहते है अधिकारी
सिसवन 91 ए ढाला पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज निर्माण प्रस्तावित है। इसका निर्माण भी होगा। लेकिन अभी लेट है। इसलिए जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए वैकल्पिक तौर पर विचार किया जा रहा है। ताकि ट्रेनों का परिचालन सुचारु रूप से हो सके और लोग परेशानी से भी बच सके। जेके सिंह, सीनियर डिविजनल इंजीनियर वन, वाराणसी रेल मंडल

ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण में है काफी लेट: 91 ए सिसवन ढाला पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज तीन साल से प्रस्तावित है। लेकिन तीन साल में अभी तक निर्माण के लिए टेंडर की भी प्रकिया नहीं अपनाई गई। जिस तरह से अभी जाम की समस्या के लिए अन्य बिन्दुओं पर विचार किया जा रहा है। इससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण होने में अभी काफी लेट है। इसलिए अन्य बिन्दुओं पर कार्य करने के लिए जांच की जा रही है। जबकि ओवरब्रिज निर्माण के लिए राज्य सरकार भी सहमति दे चुकी है। फिर भी अभी ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण संभव नहीं दिख रहा है।

