परेशानी:हुसैनगंज के गांवों में पैदल चलने लायक भी नहीं है सड़क, वाहन तो जाते ही नहीं

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कीचड़ से सनी इसी सड़क से सालोंभर आना-जाना करते हैं ग्रामीण।
  • ग्रामीणों को बुनियादी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने में न तो अधिकारी ध्यान देते हैं और न जनप्रतिनिधि
  • बारिश में ग्रामीणों को घरों से निकलना भी हो जाता है मुश्किल

सड़कों के बेहतर रख-रखाव के लिए शासन भले ही गंभीर हो लेकिन विभागीय अधिकारी बेपरवाह दिख रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि ग्रामीण इलाकों की सड़कें बदहाल होती जा रही हैं। हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के पश्चिम टोला, उत्तर टोला, दक्षिण टोला हरिहास, चौधरी मोड़ बाज़ार, मस्जिद मुहल्ला, पश्चिम पकड़ी गांव में सड़क व नाली नही है। संपर्क सड़को की बिखरी गिट्टियों व कीचड़ की वजह से आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। पश्चिम पकड़ी गांव की सड़कों पर चार पहिया तो दूर बाइक व मोटरसाइकिल चलाना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। गड्ढों की वजह से वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाता हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शिकायतों के बाद भी अधिकारी सुध नहीं ले रहे हैं। जगह-जगह सड़क टूटकर गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गई है। जिसके कारण वहां से गुजरने वाले राहगीरों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। करीब दो साल पूर्व सड़क का लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा फोटोग्राफी कराने के बावजूद भी अभी तक कोई कार्य शुरू नही होने से लोगों में भारी आक्रोश व्याप्त है। जहां एक तरफ शासन स्तर से जिले की सभी सड़कों को चकाचक होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। वही जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की मनमानी के कारण सड़क अपनी दुर्दशा पर आंसू बहा रहा है।

उत्तर टोला में सड़क नहीं, नाले का भी अभाव
उतर टोला में लगभग चार सौ की आबादी वाली गांव है। गांव में सड़क नही है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि स्थानीय मुखिया कुछ नही करता हैं। मुखिया से शिकायत करने पर जवाब आता है कि मुझे जिस गांव से वोट नहीं मिला है वहा विकास कार्य नहीं होगा। जबकि मुखिया पुत्र सूरज ही सारा कार्य को संभालता है। उसके पास भी शिकायत करने पर कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। स्थानीय लोगों मे सड़क व नाला नही होने का दर्द साफ देखा जा सकता है।

मस्जिद बाजार में जमा रहता है पानी
मस्जिद बाज़ार में हमेशा जलजमाव की समस्या बनी रहती है। पानी की निकासी नही है। नाला का सारा दूषित पानी सड़क पर ही बहता है। जिससे बाज़ार में आने जाने वालों को परेशानी हो रही है। बाज़ार में बनाये गए नाले पर ढक्कन भी नही है। छोटे छोटे बच्चे नाली में गिर कर घायल हो जाते हैं। बावजूद इस ओर न तो अधिकारी ध्यान देते हैं और न ही जनप्रतिनिधि। बुनियादी सुविधाओं के लिए यहां के लोग संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

पश्चिम, उतर हरिहांस में नहीं है चापकाल
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सरकार के द्वारा लगाए जा रहे चापाकल सभी गांवों में नहीं है। जिला मुख्यालय से सटे जो गांव है उसी गांव में चापाकल लगाया गया है। हरिहांस के सभी टोला पर लगभग हजारों की आबादी है। लेकिन, कहीं पर भी चापाकल नहीं लगाया गया है। इस वजह से गांव में पानी की समस्या भी होती है। बारिश के मौसम में भी लोग पीने के पानी के लिए भटकते रहते हैं। जनप्रतिनिधि भी समस्या समाधान को लेकर ध्यान नहीं देते हैं।

सड़क पर कीचड़ ही कीचड़ है। बरसात हो या सामान्य दिन हो। सभी मौसम में सड़क पर कीचड़ ही रहता है।
आरिफ, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।

बाजार में सड़क पर ही कई सालों से नाले का पानी बह रहा है। नालों पर ढक्कन भी नहीं है। कोई न कोई घायल होता ही है।
शकील, स्थानीय निवासी।

पंचायत में शायद ही कोई ऐसी सड़क हो जो ठीक हो। जन्म से अबतक हमलोग ऐसे ही सड़क व नाला देख रहे हैं।
हजरत अली, स्थानीय निवासी।

मुखिया से शिकायत करने पर जवाब मिलता है कि जहां से मुझे वोट नहीं मिला है वहां विकास नही होगा। दर्द कोई नहीं समझता।
साकिर अली, स्थानीय निवासी

