जागरूक:ट्रेनों में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए आरपीएफ अलर्ट

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • मेरी सहेली अभियान के तहत हो रही है कार्रवाई, महिलाएं 182 नंबर पर कॉल कर सकती हैं

रेल यात्रियों को सुरक्षित व संरक्षित उनके गंतव्य तक पहुंचाना रेल प्रशासन की सर्वोच्चतम प्राथमिकता है। ट्रेनों में महिला यात्रियों की सुरक्षा हेतु महत्वपूर्ण संकल्प ‘‘मेरी सहेली‘‘ अभियान की शुरुआत आरपीएफ द्वारा की गई है। ताकि महिला यात्री अगर अकेली यात्रा कर रही है तो भी वह असुरक्षित महसूस नहीं करें। इसके लिए आरपीएफ को अलर्ट किया गया है। साथ ही महिला यात्रियों की सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सीवान स्टेशन के आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर अजय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि महिला यात्री किसी भी परिस्थिति में 182 नम्बर पर कॉल कर सकती है। शिकायत के बाद ट्रेन में आरपीएफ की टीम त्वरित गति से कार्रवाई करती है। वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि 20 अक्टूबर से अबतक 596 ट्रेनों में 661 महिला आरपीएफ कर्मियों द्वारा 3689 महिला यात्रियों को अटेंड किया गया। पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे में सुरक्षा हेल्प लाइन नंबर 182 से सुरक्षा संबंधित 121 मामले प्राप्त हुए, जिन पर कार्रवाई करते हुये निस्तारित किया गया। ट्रेनों में महिला यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए समर्पित प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। ट्रेनों एवं अन्य प्रमुख स्टेशनों पर महिला यात्रियों विशेषकर अकेली यात्रा कर रही महिला यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए 20 अक्टूबर से ‘मेरी सहेली‘ अभियान प्रारम्भ किया गया है। इस अभियान के तहत प्रमुख स्टेशनों पर आरपीएफ की महिला सदस्यों की गठित टीम ट्रेन में यात्रा कर रही महिला यात्रियों विशेषकर अकेली यात्रा कर रही महिला यात्रियों से सम्पर्क कर उन्हें आश्वस्त करती हैं कि वे रेल यात्रा के दौरान पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित हैं। इसका उद्देश्य महिला यात्रियों में सुरक्षा की भावना जागृत करना है, जिससे वे गन्तव्य तक अपने को सुरक्षित महसूस कर सकें। यात्रा के दौरान सुरक्षा संबंधित किसी भी समस्या के निस्तारण हेतु सुरक्षा हेल्प लाइन 182 के बारे में उन्हें कार्ड व पैम्फलेट देकर जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इन कार्ड या पैम्फलेट को महिला यात्रियों को दिये जाने से ट्रेन में यात्रा कर रहे अन्य यात्री भी आरपीएफ की इस कार्रवाई से सतर्क हो जाते हैं कि आरपीएफ की नजर अन्य पर भी है। यात्रा के दौरान 182 डायल करने पर स्कर्ट पार्टी के द्वारा तुरन्त सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। आधुनिक तकनीक का उपयोग करते हुए प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन पर गूगल शीट में महिला यात्रियों का विवरण दर्ज किया जाता है, जिसके अनुसार यात्रा के दौरान महिला यात्रियों से सम्पर्क कर सुरक्षा हेल्प लाइन के बारे में जागरूक किया जाता है।

