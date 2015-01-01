पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:22 तक संपर्क क्रांति और झांसी एक्सप्रेस थावे होकर जाएगी गोरखपुर

  • गाेरखपुर-देवरिया रूट पर ब्लॉक लिए जाने के कारण रेल अधिकारियों ने लिया निर्णय

पूर्वोेत्तर रेलवे के गोरखपुर-देवरिया सदर खंड पर 18 एवं 19 नवम्बर को सरदारनगर एवं चौरीचैरा स्टेशनों के मध्य समपार संख्या-149 स्पेशल तथा 21 एवं 22 नवम्बर को चौरीचैरा एवं गौरीबाजार स्टेशनों के मध्य समपार संख्या 145 ई पर गर्डर लांच किये जाने के कारण ब्लाॅक लिया गया है। इसके लिए कई ट्रेनों को परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाया जाएगा। वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि 04185 ग्वालियर-बरौनी विशेष ट्रेन 18, 19, 21 एवं 22 नवम्बर को परिवर्तित मार्ग गोरखपुर कैंट-कप्तानगंज-थावे-सीवान के रास्ते चलायी जाएगी। 04186 बरौनी-ग्वालियर विशेष ट्रेन 18, 19, 21 एवं 22 नवम्बर को परिवर्तित मार्ग सीवान-थावे-कप्तानंगज-गोरखपुर कैंट के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी। 02566 नई दिल्ली-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन 18, 19, 21 एवं 22 नवम्बर को परिवर्तित मार्ग गोरखपुर कैंट-कप्तानगंज-थावे-सीवान के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी। 04407 दरभंगा-नई दिल्ली विशेष ट्रेन 19 एवं 21 नवम्बर को परिवर्तित मार्ग सीवान-थावे-कप्तानंगज-गोरखपुर कैंट के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी। 04030 दिल्ली-मुजफ्फरपुर विशेष 19 एवं 22 नवम्बर को गोरखपुर कैंट-कप्तानगंज-थावे-सीवान के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कई ट्रेनें निरस्त
पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कई ट्रेनों काे निरस्त कर दिया गया है। साथ ही कई ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेशन एवं मार्ग परिवर्तन किया गया है। वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अमृतसर से 18 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05212 अमृतसर-दरभंगा विशेष ट्रेन निरस्त रहेगी। जम्मूतवी से 17 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05098 जम्मूतवी-भागलपुर विशेष गाड़ी निरस्त रहेगी। वहीं अमृतसर से 17 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04674 अमृतसर-जयनगर विशेष गाड़ी अम्बाला से चलाई जायेगी तथा यह गाड़ी अमृतसर-अम्बाला के बीच निरस्त रहेगी। इसके अलावा कई ट्रेनों का रुट दूसरे राज्यों में बदला गया है।

पैसेंजर ट्रेन नहीं चलने से यात्री परेशान
पैसेंजर ट्रेन नही चलने से लोकल यात्रा करने में यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। कई स्टेशनों से लोकल ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो गया है। लेकिन छपरा-गोरखपुर रेलखंड पर परिचालन शुरू करने के लिए रेलवे अधिकारियों का कोई निर्णय नही आया। जबकि कई रेलखंड पर लोकल ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हो गया है।

छठ को लेकर चलाई गई स्पेशल ट्रेन
सीवान| छठ पर्व को लेकर रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की अतिरिक्त सुविधा के लिए 04013 दिल्ली-सहरसा-दिल्ली पूजा विशेष 18 नवम्बर को सहरसा से एक फेरे के ल लिए गोरखपुर होकर चलाई जायेगी। इस गाड़ी में सभी कोच आरक्षित श्रेणी के होंगे तथा इसमें यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को कोविड-19 के मानकों का पालन करना होगा। 04013 सहरसा-दिल्ली पूजा विषेष गाड़ी 18 नवम्बर को सहरसा से 22.15 बजे प्रस्थान कर खगड़िया से 23.17 बजे, दूसरे दिन बरौनी से 00.25 बजे, हाजीपुर से 02.10 बजे, छपरा से 03.25 बजे, गोरखपुर से 06.25 बजे, सीतापुर से 11.25 बजे, बरेली से 14.30 बजे तथा मुरादाबाद से 16.10 बजे छूटकर दिल्ली 19.20 बजे पहुंचेगी।

