कार्यक्रम का आयोजन:सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल ने देश को एकता के सूत्र में बांधा

सीवान2 दिन पहले
कार्यक्रम में शामिल जिला युवा समन्वयक और अन्य।

नेहरू युवा केंद्र सीवान द्वारा आयोजित सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल जन्म दिवस सह राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन केंद्र कार्यालय में जिला युवा समन्वयक कार्तिक सिंगला के अध्यक्षता तथा सरेया, हुसैनगंज में उपेंद्र कुमार साह की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। जिला युवा समन्वयक कार्तिक सिंगला ने बताया कि सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल का जन्म 31 अक्टूबर 1875 को नादिद में हुआ था। बचपन से ही पटेल जी कड़ी मेहनत करते थे। घर की स्थिति कमजोर होने के बावजूद उनके पिता ने उन्हें काॅलेज भेजने का निर्णय लिया था। उन्होंने बड़ी मेहनत से बैरिस्टर की उपाधि प्राप्त की। पटेल जी एक भारतीय बैरिस्टर और राजनेता थे और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के मुख्य नेताओं में से एक थे। भारतीय गणराज्य के संस्थापक थे। उन्होंने देश की आजादी के लिए कड़ा संघर्ष किया था और देश को एकता के सूत्र में बांधने में उन्होंने काफी योगदान दिया था। नेहरू युवा केंद्र के लेखापाल ईश्वर देव यादव ने बताया कि भारत के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी थे। भारत की आजादी के बाद में प्रथम गृह मंत्री बने। बारदोली सत्याग्रह का नेतृत्व कर रहे पटेल को सत्याग्रह की सफलता पर वहां की महिलाओं ने सरदार की उपाधि प्रदान की। आजादी के बाद विभिन्न रियासतों में विक्रय भारत के भू राजनीति एकीकरण में केंद्रीय भूमिका निभाने के लिए पटेल को भारत का बिस्मार्क और लौह पुरुष भी कहा जाता है। कार्यक्रम में प्रज्ञा जागरण मंच के सचिव पुरुषोत्तम कुमार साह, पूर्व राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक अमित कुमार पांडेय, जयप्रकाश यादव, लोकेश कुमार, सद्दाम हुसैन, खुशबू कुमारी, अश्वनीता, सपना, राजेश कुमार पंडित दिनेश कुमार पंडित, दिलीप कुमार साह तथा अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

