पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रद्धांजलि दी:सरदार बल्लभ पटेल ने अपना संकल्प 100 फीसदी पूरा किया

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पचरुखी के वैशाखी बाजार में देश के पहले गृहमंत्री व उप प्रधानमंत्री सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि मनाई

सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि पर परिवर्तनकारी प्रारंभिक शिक्षक संघ सीवान में मनाई गई। इसके अलावा अन्य कई स्थानों पर भी कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिले के पचरूखी के वैशाखी बाजार पर मंगलवार को देश के प्रथम उप प्रधानमंत्री सह गृहमंत्री की पुण्यतिथि की अध्यक्षता में माल्यापर्ण कर मनायी गई। इस अवसर पर उन्हें याद करते हुए जयप्रकाश सिंह ने कहा कि सरदार यूं ही सरदार नहीं थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि “जब मैंने गांधी जी के संग रहना तय कर लिया तब मैंने कुछ लकड़ियां एकत्रित कर सुलगाई और उस आग में अपना परिवार, अपनी कारकिर्दगी, अपना आवरण और शेष सब कुछ जला दिया दिया। बाद में राख सिवा क्या बचा यह मैं नहीं जानता” सरदार ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं की उलझन को दूर करने के लिए उन्हें प्रेरित करते हुए कहा था। सरदार ने अपना यह संकल्प सौ फीसदी पूरा करके दिखाया। जब उनकी मृत्यु हुई तब संपत्ति के रूप में केवल उनके वस्त्र थे। इतिहास साक्षी है कि लगभग पांच लाख वर्गमील का कुल भू-क्षेत्रफल वाली 553 देशी राज्यों को भारत में सहजता से विलय कराने वाले सरदार पटेल को दिल्ली में “दो गज जमीं मिल न सकी कूंचे यार में” इसकी उत्तरदायी भारत सरकार है। उनके लिए दिल्ली में एक स्मारक बनाया जाए एक स्मारक बनाया जाए।वहीं धर्मेंद्र सिंह पटेल ने कहा कि 1948 में गांधी जी की मृत्यु ने, खास करके उनकी हत्या ने सरदार को तोड़ दिया था। और उसमें 1950 की आखिरी साल की उनकी साल की उनकी जीवन संध्या तो खूब वेदना युक्त थी थी। गांधीजी के जाने से तन्हाई, नेहरू जी के साथ मतभेद, कांग्रेस में अनुशासन का अनुशासन का ह्रास, हिंदू-मुस्लिम का कौमी तनाव तनाव, हिजरतीयों को शांत करने का विराट कार्य, कश्मीर-चीन की दुरुह समस्या जैसे अनेक प्रश्नों से हिमालय जैसे इस महामानव का मन और हृदय और हृदय हृदय दुखी हो जाता था। उन्होंने 7 नवंबर 1950 को ही नेहरू को पत्र लिख कर चीन के रंग-ढ़ंग के बारे चेताया था। वहीं ने कहा कि सरदार के निधन के पश्चात ‘मैनचेस्टर गार्डियन’ ने लिखा था, “पटेल स्वतंत्रता-संग्राम के तंत्र-संचालक मात्र नहीं थे परंतु संग्राम पूरा होने पर जो नया राजतंत्र बना, वे उसके निर्माता भी थे। एक ही व्यक्ति स्वातंत्रय-संग्राम का नेतृत्व करे और राज पुरुष के रूप में भी कुशल सिद्ध हो यह कदाचित ही देखा जाता है। सरदार पटेल इस नियम के एकमात्र अपवाद थे।प्रकाश सिंह पटेल एवं मुखिया पति प्रभुनाथ सिंह कहा कि महान मानवतावादी एम.एन राय ने सरदार श्री की कार्यशक्ति की प्रशंसा करते हुए जो उद्गार उनके जीवनकाल में ही व्यक्त किए थे वह आज कितने यथार्थ लगते हैं। राय के शब्दों में “सभी लोग मनुष्य की तरह जल्दी या देर से, यह दिग्गज भारतसृष्टा की भी एक दिन आँख बंद हो जायेंगी, लेकिन बाद में भारत का क्या होगा?” आज हम उनकी कमी महसूस कर रहे हैं।दूसरा कोई सरदार नहीं हो सकता है। इस मौके पर भूपेश कुमार, राजन कुमार सिंह, नवल किशोर सिंह, अवधकिशोर सिह, वकील सिंह नूनु,जीतेंद्र सिंह पटेल, आकाश साह,संतोष पाण्डेय, बृजकिशोर सिंह सहित भारी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित थे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें