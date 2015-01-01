पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:जीबी नगर थाना प्रभारी की शोकॉज

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एडीजे तृतीय रामायण राम की अदालत ने जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अभिलेख पर केस डायरी नहीं होने पर जीवी नगर थाना प्रभारी पर शो कॉज नोटिस निर्गत किया है। बताया जाता है कि जीबी नगर थाना अंतर्गत पिपरा गांव निवासी वकार सिद्दीकी और इरफान आलम के बीच मारपीट की घटना हुई थी ।वकार सिद्दीकी ने इरफान आलम एवं अन्य पर जानलेवा हमला किए जाने को लेकर थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया था । इरफान अलम की ओर से नवंबर माह में जमानत हेतु अर्जी दाखिल की गई थी। अदालत द्वारा अविलंब मामले में केस डायरी दिए जाने का आदेश आदेश पारित किया था। आदेश के बावजूद भी मंगलवार को सुनवाई के समय अभिलेख पर केस डायरी उपलब्ध नहीं था। बचाव पक्ष की ओर से अधिवक्ता द्वारा निवेदन किया गया कि थाना प्रभारी द्वारा अदालत में केस डायरी समर्पित नहीं की जाती है, और अभियुक्तों पर तरह-तरह के गिरफ्तारी को लेकर दबाव बनाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें