लापरवाही:ड्यूटी से गायब महिला डॉक्टरों को शोकॉज, सख्ती, फिर भी समय पर नहीं आए चिकित्सक

सीवान40 मिनट पहले
  • सदर अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की पर्याप्त संख्या होने के बाद भी मरीजों का नहीं हो रहा समुचित इलाज
  • संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर की जाएगी कड़ी कार्रवाई : सिविल सर्जन

ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने सदर अस्पताल की दो डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ संज्ञान लिया है। इस मामले में डॉ. अंकिता और एस स्मृति काे शोकॉज किया है। उन्हाेंने कहा है कि किस परिस्थिति में समय से अपनी ड्यूटी पर मौजूद नहीं थीं। सीएस ने कहा कि जवाब संतोषप्रद नहीं होने पर कार्रवाई होगी।

सिविल सर्जन ने सभी डॉक्टर व कर्मियों को कड़ी चेतावनी दी है। कहा है कि प्रतिदिन समय से अपनी ड्यूटी पर पहुंचें। इधर, सदर अस्पताल का महिला वार्ड में चिकित्सा सेवा चरमरा गई है। पहले डॉक्टरों की संख्या कम थी। इसलिए, महिला डॉक्टर समय से ड्यूटी नहीं कर रही थीं।

लेट आने पर महिला डॉक्टर काम का बोझ होने का हवाला देती थीं। लेकिन अब महिला विभाग में छह डॉक्टरों की पदस्थापना हो गई है, फिर भी डॉक्टर समय से नहीं आ रही हैं। ज्ञात हो कि दैनिक भास्कर में सदर अस्पताल में लचर स्वास्थ्य सेवा से संबंधित खबर प्रसव पीड़ा से छटपटाती रही महिला पर नहीं आई लेडी डॉक्टर शीर्षक से छपने के बाद सीएस ने संज्ञान लिया है।
हर हाल में समय पर आना होगा ड्यूटी
उपाधीक्षक डॉ. आलम ने सदर अस्पताल के सभी ओपीडी का निरीक्षण भी किया। निरीक्षण के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि छठ के बाद पूरी तरह से व्यवस्था में सुधार की जाएगी। समय पर सभी डॉक्टरों को ड्यूटी करने आना होगा। समय पर ड्यूटी नहीं करने वाले डॉक्टर व कर्मियों पर शो कॉज होगा।

साथ ही कार्रवाई पंजी भी उपाधीक्षक के पास रहेगा। ताकि, उन्हें भी इस बात की जानकारी हो सके कि किस डॉक्टर पर कितने पर शोकॉज किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वेतन का भी भुगतान उपस्थिति विवरणी के आधार पर किया जाएगा और इसमें भी किसी भी तरह की अनियमितता नहीं होगी।

छठ के बाद उपाधीक्षक के पास रहेगी कार्रवाई की पंजी
सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एमके आलम ने बुधवार की सुबह अपने कक्ष में कई कर्मियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया कि इलाज कराने आने वाले मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए प्रयास करें। उपाधीक्षक ने कहा कि इमरजेंसी में आने वाले मरीजों को आने के साथ ही इलाज शुरू होनी चाहिए।

इसके बाद ही मरीजों से पुर्जा बनवाने के लिए डिमांड होनी चाहिए। कई बार देखा जाता है कि पुर्जा बनवाने में पांच से दस मिनट का समय लगने पर मरीजों की मर्ज बढ़ जाती है। सड़क हादसे में घायल कई लोगों के साथ अभिभावक भी नहीं होते है। वैसे मरीजों का भी बेहतर इलाज करने का निर्देश दिया।

8 की जगह 9:45 पर आईं
बुधवार को महिला वार्ड में समय से डॉक्टर नहीं आईं। सुबह आठ बजे से तीन डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी थी। हॉस्पिटल मैनेजर से शिकायत करने के बाद 9.45 बजे ड्यूटी पर आईं। इसके पहले नाइट ड्यूटी वाली महिला डॉक्टर भी कब चली गई थीं, यह किसी को भी पता नहीं था। महिला डॉक्टर के नहीं रहने से महिला वार्ड में प्रसव कराने आनेवाली महिलाओं के अभिभावक दूसरे प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में प्रसव कराने चले जाती हैं।

यहां तक कि सदर अस्पताल में प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भेजने वाले एक दलालों का गिरोह सक्रिय है, जो बेहतर इलाज कराने व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों से पहचान है कि बात बताकर कुछ रकम कम कराने का झांसा देकर लेेकर चले जाते हैं। जबकि कई अभिभावकों का कहना है कि अगर समय पर महिला डॉक्टरों द्वारा इलाज किया जाता तो इस तरह की समस्या सामने नहीं आती।

इधर, जितनी भी महिलाओं का प्रसव रात में हुआ होता है, उसे सुबह में डिस्चार्ज करने के लिए भी डॉक्टर मौजूद नहीं रहती हैं। इन मरीजों को महिला कर्मी ही दवा लिखकर छोड़ देती हैं। बाद में ड्यूटी वाली महिला डॉक्टर रजिस्टर में डिस्चार्ज भरकर कोरम पूरा करती हैं।

