विस चुनाव का असर:बंद रहीं दुकानें, सड़कों पर भी पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को शहर की सभी दुकानें बंद रहीं। सड़कों पर भी सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। सड़कों पर केवल वोटर ही आते- जाते दिखे। अन्य लोग सड़कों पर नहीं निकले। दुकानें बंद होने से आवागमन भी आसान था। वैसे शहर जाम के लिए चर्चित है। हर कदम पर लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ता है। इसलिए सुबह से आए लोग शाम तक भी अपना काम पूरी तरह से नहीं निबटा पाते हैं। लेकिन, मंगलवार को सड़कंे खाली थीं। पूरे शहर को राउंड करने में महज 10 मिनट का ही समय लग रहा था। इधर, ठेला- खोमचा की भी दुकानें नहीं सजी थीं। इसी तरह ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी दुकानें बंद रहीं। मतदान को लेकर शहर में अधिकतर डॉक्टरों के क्लिनिक भी नहीं खुले।

