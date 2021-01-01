पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खादी पर मार:बंद हो गए जिले के छह केंद्र, थम गई चरखे की रफ्तार

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छिन गयी सैकड़ों की रोजी, पशुओं की शरणस्थली बना राजेन्द्र खादी परिसर

खादी और चरखे का रिश्ता आजादी की लड़ाई से है। लेकिन बदलते समय के साथ खादी उपेक्षा की शिकार हो चली है। खादी के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए खोले गये केन्द्र बन्द होने के कगार पर हैं। उसी के साथ बापू की याद दिलाने वाले चरखे भी थम गए हैं। नतीजा कताई, बुनाई और रंगाई कार्य में जुड़े सैकड़ों लोगों की रोजी-रोटी भी छिन गयी हैं। राजेन्द्र खादी ग्रामोद्योग के द्वारा संचालित चरखा कताई केन्द्रों को पुनर्जीवित करने की भी कोई योजना फिलहाल विभाग के पास नहीं है।

1925 में हुआ था उद्धघाटन
शहर के श्रीनगर मोड़ के समीप स्थित राजेन्द्र खादी ग्रामोद्योग में चरखा कताई केन्द्र की उद्घाटन 1925 में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी एवं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने की थी। कताई केन्द्र का मकसद यह रहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जहां खादी का प्रचार-प्रसार होगा वहीं क्षेत्रीय बेरोजगारों को अपने ही क्षेत्र में रोजगार भी मिल जाएगा। लेकिन वह मकसद पूरा नहीं हो सका। इस केन्द्र पर ढेर सौ बड़े चरखे चलते थे तो दर्जनों ग्रामीण अपने घरों पर छोटे चरखों पर कताई करते थे। इस केन्द्र से बने धागों की बुनाई महराजगंज कस्बे के पन्द्रह बुनकर करते थे। रंगाई के काम से भी दर्जनों लोगों को रोजगार मिलता था।

अभी 20 चरखे ही बचे हैं
ढेर सौ चरखा से राजेन्द्र केन्द्र की स्थापना 1925 में की गयी थी। यह केन्द्र सरकार के आदेश पर कार्य करती थी। जिले में 14 केंद्र बनाए गए थे। राजस्व की कमी होने के कारण छह केंद्र बन्द हो गए। वर्तमान में चलने वालो में शामिल लदी, सेहतपुर, महराजगंज, बलिया, दरौली, मैरवा समेत सीवान शहर हैं। धीरे धीरे यह सभी केंद्र भी बन्द होने के अंतिम छोड़ पर खड़ा हैं।

प्रतिदिन तीन से ~400 कर्मी को मिलता था
केन्द्रों में कढ़ाई व कटिंग का काम करने वालों को 30 से 40 रुपये प्रति किलो की दर से मजदूरी मिल जाती थी। इस प्रकार अगर दिन भर में दस किलो रूई की कताई हो गयी तो 3 से 4 सौ रुपये की आमदनी हो जाती थी। फिर उस धागे की बुनाई करने वाले बुनकरों को भी रोजगार अपने ही क्षेत्र में मिल जाता था। धागों की रंगाई के काम में भी सैकड़ों लोगों को रोटी मिल जाया करती थी। लेकिन खादी की बिक्री कम होने के बाद धीरे धीरे सबकी रोटी छीनने लगी हैं।

दो बीघ में बनाए गए थे खादी की केंद्र
दो बिगहा भूमि पर बने इस केन्द्र की दशा आज जर्जर हो चली है। देखरेख के अभाव में दरवाजे और खिड़कियां तक गायब हो चुकी हैं। पूरा केन्द्र परिसर आवारा पशुओं की शरण स्थली बन गया है। वही कुछ लोगो ने अवैध रूप से कब्ज़ा भी किया हुआ हैं। जिसका मामला कोर्ट में चल रहा हैं। हालांकि अबतक फैसला नहीं हुआ है। फैसला आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है।

पीएम के कहने पर भी खादी की नहीं बढ़ी बिक्री
केंद्र में बैठी मोदी सरकार ने पिछले कई सालों से खादी की बिक्री के लिए बढ़वा दे रहा हैं। लेकिन आम जनता खादी की ओर ध्यान नही दे रहा हैं। हालात ऐसे हो गए है कि जिले में लगभग सभी खादी की दुकानें बन्द के कगार पर हैं। जिला इंचार्ज मो सरफुद्दीन ने बताया कि केन्द्र के अधिकारियों व खादी बोर्ड की उपेक्षा के चलते यह स्थिति आज उत्पन्न हुई है। कान्तिनों, बुनकरों का भुगतान व कच्चे माल की आपूर्ति न होने से केन्द्र बन्द होने के कगार पर हैं। इतना ही नहीं दुकान का किराया और खुद का वेतन भी समय से नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser