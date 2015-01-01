पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:दूसरे फेज के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए छह अस्पताल तैयार

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच के लिए सैम्पल लेते कर्मी।
  • अस्पतालों में 1450 बेड की है क्षमता, ऑक्सीजन और ऑक्सी पल्स की सुविधा भी मौजूद

दिल्ली समेत देश के कई राज्यों में कोरोना के मरीज फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं। इस तरह कई राज्यों में कोरोना संक्रमण का दूसरा फेज जारी हो गया है। इसलिए जिले के लोग एकबार फिर से दहशत में आ गए हैं। हालांकि जिले में अभी कोरोना का संक्रमण कंट्रोल में है, लेकिन जिस तरह दूसरे राज्यों में संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। इससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि दूसरे राज्यों से लोगों के आने व लापरवाही बरतने के कारण संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी पूरी तरह से तैयार है। ताकि कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ने पर मरीजों के इलाज करने में किसी भी तरह से परेशानी नहीं झेलनी पड़े। इसके लिए प्रतिदिन चार से पांच हजार लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की जा रही है। डीपीएम ठाकुर विश्वमोहन ने कहा कि जिले में अभी भी छह कोविड अस्पताल कार्यरत है, जहां पर मरीजों को जरूरत के अनुसार भर्ती किया जा सकता है। डीपीएम ने कहा कि 1450 बेड का अस्पताल जिले में तैयार है। इसमें एएनएम कॉलेज मैरवा, जीएनएम कॉलेज महाराजगंज, एसडीएस महाराजगंज, सूचना केन्द्र दरौंदा, यूनानी मेडिकल कॉलेज सीवान, दयानंद आयुर्वेद मेडिकल कॉलेज सीवान, रेलवे स्टेशन सीवान, डायट गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शामिल है। इसमें दो डायट व एसडीएस महाराजगंज को जिला कोविड केयर सेेंटर बनाया गया है। इसमें इसमें दो सौ से ज्यादा बेड है। प्रत्येक बेड पर ऑक्सीजन व ऑक्सी पल्स मीटर समेत अन्य तरह की सुविधाएं दी गई है। इन अस्पतालों में एमबीबीए व विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों को तैनात किया गया है। जबकि अन्य केन्द्रों पर आयुष चिकित्सकों को लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही अन्य तरह की भी तैयारी की जा रही है।

कोरोना के नए चार पॉजिटव मरीज मिले
सीवान| जिले में पिछले 24 घंटों में रैपिड एंटीजन किट से करीब 3045 सैंपल की जांच में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रूनेट लैब मैं जांच के दौरान तीन व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। शुक्रवारको 3379 तथा शनिवार को 2168 सैंपल की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई। पटना से आई आरटीपीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। रविवार को 3045 सैंपल की जांच रिपीट एंटीजन किट से गई। जांच में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला। इस दौरान ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 62 तथा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 233 सैंपल लिए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 300 तथा ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 81 हजार 802 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 4285 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें से करीब 4240 व्यक्ति कोरोना से जंग जीत चुके हैं। करीब 30 कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी 15 व्यक्ति कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें