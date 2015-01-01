पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Siwan
  Special Campaign To Add Names To Voter List Will Start From December 16, New Voter List Will Be Published On February 15

29 दिसंबर से 12 जनवरी तक तैयार होगा साॅफ्ट डेटा:मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़े जाने के लिए विशेष अभियान चलेगा 16 दिसंबर से,15 फरवरी को नए मतदाता सूची का होगा प्रकाशन

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़े जाने के लिए विशेष अभियान 16 दिसंबर से चलाया जाएगा। 11 जनवरी तक चलने वाले इस अभियान के दौरान मतदाता सूची में सुधार तथा नाम हटाने के लिए भी आवेदन दिया जा सकेगा। इस अभियान के बीच में दो दिन सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर विशेष शिविर का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर निर्वाचन विभाग ने सभी जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारियों को पत्र जारी कर दिया है। इसके बाद निर्वाचन शाखा के माध्यम से तैयारियों को शुरू कर दिया गया है। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु प्राप्त करने वाले प्रत्येक युवा इस अभियान के दौरान मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए आवेदन दे सकेंगे। इस अभियान के दौरान युवा निर्वाचकों के पंजीकरण के साथ ही निर्वाचन सूची में लिंगानुपात में वृद्धि अर्थात महिला निर्वाचकों का अधिक से अधिक पंजीयन, दिव्यांग मतदाताओं का पंजीकरण, समाज के उपेक्षित समूह के पंजीकरण हेतू विशेष प्रयास किया जाना है।

18 वर्ष आयु प्राप्त प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करना लक्ष्य

16 दिसंबर से 11 जनवरी तक चलने वाले इस अभियान को लेकर सभी बीएलओ को विशेष तौर पर दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए है। इस बीच सभी बीएलओ को अपने मतदान केंद्रों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में फार्म छह, सात व आठ तथा मतदाता सूची के साथ मौजूद रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है, ताकि लोगों को मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज कराने या उसमें सुधार के लिए अधिक परेशानी नहीं झेलनी पड़े। विशेष अभियान के दौरान 18 वर्ष आयु प्राप्त करने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज किया जाना इस अभियान का लक्ष्य है। इस बीच बीएलओ घर-घर जाकर मतदाताओं का सत्यापन भी करेंगे ताकि वैसे मतदाताओं का पता लगाया जा सके जो अपने मूल घर को छोड़कर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे रहै।

27 दिसंबर को सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर लगाया जाएगा शिविर
इस अभियान के दौरान 27 दिसंबर को जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर विशेष शिविर लगाया जाएगा। शिविर के दौरान बीएलओ सभी प्रपत्र के साथ बूथ पर मौजूद रहेंगे। इसके अलावा मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के अंतिम दिन के पूर्व 10 जनवरी को सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर इसी तरह का दूसरी बार शिविर लगाया जाएगा ताकि मतदाता सूची में प्रत्येक पात्र व्यक्तिव अपना नाम दर्ज करा सके। 15 फरवरी को नए मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ही सभी कार्यों को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

पंचायत चुनाव की मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी को

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदाता सूची तैयार करने को लेकर कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव योगेंद्र राम ने कहा मतदाता सूची का वार्डवार विखंडन प्रपत्र के अनुसार 14 से 28 दिसंबर तक होगा। डाटाबेस की तैयारी एवं प्रारूप मतदाता सूची सॉफ्ट प्रति में 29 दिसबर से 12 जनवरी तक तैयार किया जाना है। प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का मुद्रण 13 से 18 जनवरी के बीच संपन्न होगा। प्रारूप प्रकाशन 19 जनवरी को होगा। इसकी अवधि 01 फरवरी तक रहेगी। दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण 20 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी को कर दिया जाएगा।

