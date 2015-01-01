पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:सुबह 7 बजे खुलेगा स्ट्रांग रूम, 255 राउंड में 512 मतदानकर्मी पूरी करेंगे मतों की गिनती

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • बिना पास के किसी को अंदर जाने पर पाबंदी, बैरिकेडिंग के बाद जवान तैनात
  • शहर के डीएवी महाविद्यालय, डॉयट और शिक्षक शिक्षण महाविद्यालय में होगी मतगणना

शहर के डीएवी महाविद्यालय, डॉयट और शिक्षक शिक्षण महाविद्यालय में मंगलवार की सुबह सात बजे विधानसाावार स्ट्रांग रूम को प्रत्याशियों व उनके अभिकर्ताओं की मौजूदगी में खोला जायेगा। सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसमें सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट से पड़े वोटों की गिनती विधानसभावार शुरू होगी। इसके शुरू होने के आधा घंटे के बाद ईवीएम से भी मतों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। मतों के गिनती के शुरूआत में पहला रूझान सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का सुबह 9 बजे से 10 बजे के बीच आ जायेंगा। परिणाम घोषणा के दौरान सबसे पहले जीरादेई विधानसभा क्षेत्र का फाइनल रिजल्ट होगा तो अंतिम में गोरेयाकोठी व दरौंदा की घोषणा की जाएगी। प्रक्रिया पूरी कर गिनती शुरू करने से पहले राउंड की गिनती में थोड़ा ज्यादा समय लगेगा और पहले राउंड की गिनती के बाद दूसरे राउंड से जल्दी-जल्दी रिजल्ट आयेगा। मालूम हो कि मंगलवार को मतगणना के दिन तीनों केंद्रों पर किसी भी व्यक्ति का प्रवेश बिना अनुमति पत्र के नहीं होगा। सबसे पहले मुख्य द्वार पर ही संघन जांच की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही अंदर जाने का मौका मिलेगा। जिला प्रशासन ने मतगणना को देखते हुए पूरे शहर में सभी भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश शहर में मतगणना के दिन प्रात: पांच बजे से रात्रि दस बजे तक पूर्णत: वर्जित रहेगा। इस अवसर पर जिले में निषेधज्ञा भी लागू रहेगी। इस दिन पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति एक जगह एकत्रित नहीं होंगे एवं किसी प्रकार का विजय जुलूस आदि नहीं निकाला जाएगा। वहीं मतगणना के दिन एवं परिणाम घोषित के बाद शहरी विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतू डॉप गेट के अतिरिक्त पर्याप्त मात्रा में स्टैटिक ,गश्ती एवं पैदल गश्ती दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लगेंगे 43-43 मजदूर
जिला प्रशासन ने प्रत्येक मतगणा हॉल के लिए वज्रगृह से मतगणना हॉल में मतगणना हेतू कंट्रोल यूनिट लाने व सीलिंग कार्य में सहयोग हेतू प्रत्येक वज्रगृह व विधानसभा में 14 मजदूर ईवीएम लाने व 07 मजदूर उसके सीलिंग कार्य चिन्हित स्थल पर पहुंचेगे तथा 07 मजदूर ईवीएम रिसिलंग के पश्चात् बक्से में रखने हेतू व 10 मजदूर उसको ट्रक पर रखकर भंटापोखर वीवीपैट वेयर हाउस तक पहुंचाने के लिए लगेंगे। इसके अलावा पांच मजदूरों की व्यवस्था अन्य कार्यो के लिए किया जाएगा। इन मजदूरों को विधानसभावार अलग-अलग रंग की टी-शर्ट और बंडी दी जाएगी। मतगणना के दौरान जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक, सामान्य प्रेक्षक ,सभी निर्वची पदाधिकारी एवं जिला सूचना विज्ञान पदाधिकारी के वाहनों को छोड़कर कोई अन्य वाहन तीनों केंद्रों पर प्रवेश नहीं करेगा। मतगणना के दौरान सभी गतिविधियों का वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जाएगी।

केंद्रों के पास नौ स्थानों पर बनाया गया है ड्रॉप गेट
मतगणना को देखते हुए तीनों मतगणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा के बिंदुओं पर ध्यान देते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने नो स्थानों पर ड्रॉप गेट का निर्माण कराया है। इसमें राजेंद्र स्टेडियम मुख्य द्वार के पास ड्राप गेट, जिप्सी कैफे मोड़ के पास ड्राप गेट, एकता इंडोर स्टेडियम पार्किग स्थल, राजेंद्र स्टेडियम पार्किग स्थल, समाहर्ता निवास मोड़ के आगे पुलिया के पास ड्राप गेट, वीएम उच्च विद्यालय सीवान के गेट के पास ड्राप गेट, महादेवा ओपी थाना के पास ड्राप गेट, वीएम उच्च विद्यालय सीवान पार्किग स्थल, गांधी मैदान सीवान पार्किग स्थल के पास ड्रॉप गेट का निर्माण किया गया है। सभी ड्रॉप गेट के आगे किसी को भी जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा। अधिकारियों के द्वारा निर्गत पास देखने पर ही आगे जाने की मौका मिलेगा। वहीं मतगणना केद्रों पर किसी को भी खैनी तंबाकू, सिगरेट, कैची ,चाकू, चाभी रिंग, माचिस,पेन, पेंसिल, मोबाइल, मेटल का कोई अन्य सामान आदि की लेकर अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी।

इस रास्ते से जाना होगा मतगणना केंद्र
डीएवी महाविद्यालय स्थित मतगणना स्थल पर अभ्यर्थियों व अभिकर्ताओं के जाने का रास्ता आंदर ढाला ओवर ब्रिज के पास सियाराम शोरूम के पास ड्रॉपगेट से पास कर मस्जिद से जिप्सी कैफे होते हुए राजेंद्र स्टेडियम में अपना वाहन पार्क करेंगे एवं राजेंद्र स्टेडियम के पश्चिम तरफ तालाब के पास से पंक्ति में खड़े होकर मतगणना स्थल पर जायेंगे। वहीं डायट, सीटीई भवन में स्थापित मतगणना केंद्रों के लिए अभ्यर्थियों ,मतगणना अभिकर्ता, निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता के वाहन गांधी मैदान में पार्किंग की जाएगी एवं डायट व सीटीई भवन के मुख्य द्वार पर फिस्किंग गेट से होते हुए अंदर प्रवेश करेंगे।

नो पार्किंग जोन रहेंगी शहर की सड़कें | सड़कों को नो पार्किंग जोन घोषित किया गया है। इसमें रेलवे ओव्रर ब्रीज से शेखर टॉकिज तक नो पार्किंग जोन रहेगा और इस क्षेत्र में किसी भी निजी वाहन के पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी। इसी तरह महादेवी ओपी से जेपी चौक तक नो पार्किंग जोन रहेगा और इस क्षेत्र में किसी भी निजी वाहन के पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं होगी। वहीं मतगणना के दृष्टिकोण से आम जन हेतू वैकल्पिक मार्ग को चिन्हित किया गया है। इसमें सीवान जक्शन जाने के लिए जेपी चौक से बबुनिया मोड़,बाइपास होते हुए सीवान जक्शन एवं दारोगा राय कॉलेज के बगल से रेनुआ ,राम नगर होते हुए रेलवे ओवर ब्रीज द्वारा सीवान जक्शन को चिह्नित किया गया है।

तीन दिनों तक जिले के संपूर्ण क्षेत्र में लागू रहेगा निषेधाज्ञा| आठों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के मतगणना को देखते तीन दिनों तक पूरे जिले के संपूर्ण क्षेत्रो में निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगा। जिलाधिकारी सह जिला दंडाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने मतगणना के उपरांत लोक शांति को कायम रखने के लिए 10 से 12 नवंबर तक संपूर्ण क्षेत्र मं निषेधाज्ञा लागू करते हुए आदेश जारी की है। उसमें कहा है कि किसी भी प्रकार की सभा, जुलूस, धरना या प्रदर्शन तथा ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र का प्रयोग नहीं किया जाएगा। कोई भी व्यक्ति अथवा राजनैतिक दल या संगठन किसी का पोस्टल, पर्चा, अलेख ,फोटो आदि अथवा किसी व्यक्ति विशेष के विरूद्ध आपत्तिजनक पर्चा, आलेख, फोटो आदि का प्रकाशन नहीं करेंगे।

