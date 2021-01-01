पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:महाराजगंज में गोरख सिंह कॉलेज से नकल करती छात्रा निष्कासित

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा केंद्र के अासपास सुबह से ही जुटने लगे थे परीक्षार्थी

सीवान शहर के 29 व महाराजगंज के 7 केन्द्रों पर दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी इंटर की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त हुई। पहली पाली में मैथ की परीक्षा थी। प्रश्नपत्र मिलते ही परीक्षार्थी चकराने लगे। दूसरे दिन अनुमंडल मुख्यालय के गोरख सिंह महाविद्यालय में कदाचार के आरोप में एक छात्रा को निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। इस संबंध में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी डॉ रामबाबू कुमार ने बताया कि बिहार इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन मुख्यालय के गोरख सिंह महाविद्यालय में निरीक्षण के क्रम में एक छात्रा को कदाचार के आरोप में पकड़ा गया था। परीक्षार्थियों को गणितीय सूत्र को समझने में कठिनाई हुई। इसलिए प्रश्न पत्र मिलने के साथ ही वे पहले आसान सवालों को हल करते रहे। इसके बाद सूत्र आधारित सवालों के जवाब देने में जुटे। परीक्षा देकर बाहर आने के बाद कई परीक्षार्थियों ने बताया कि गणित को समझने के लिए नियमित क्लास करना आवश्यक है। लेकिन, कोरोना काल में स्कूलों में पढ़ाई नहीं हुई। इसलिए वे गणित के सूत्र को ठीक से समझ नहीं पाए है। जबकि प्रश्नपत्र में सवाल बड़ा सूत्र से भी आया था। इसलिए तीन- चार सवालों का हल करने में काफी माथापच्ची करनी पड़ी। इस तरह कई परीक्षार्थी तीन- चार सवालों का हल नहीं कर पाए। इसलिए परीक्षा हॉल के बाहर वे मायूस भी दिखे।

डीईओ ने कई केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण

डीईओ मो. मोतिउर रहमान ने भी कई केन्द्रों पर परीक्षा का जायजा लिया। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त हो रही है। परीक्षार्थियों की पूरी तलाशी के बाद परीक्षा में शामिल होने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। वहीं कंट्रोल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा के प्रथम दिन प्रथम पाली में महाराजगंज में 2346 छात्राओं के जगह पर 2329 छात्राएं उपस्थित थी जबकि दूसरी पाली में 2754 के जगह पर 2721 ही छात्राएं उपस्थित रहीं।

उपस्थिति पंजी के फोटो से किया जा रहा है परीक्षार्थियों का मिलान

शहर के केन्द्रों पर कोई मुन्ना भाई परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हो सके, इसके लिए भी कड़ाई के साथ निगरानी की जा रही है। परीक्षार्थियों का मिलान उपस्थिति पंजी पर लगे फोटो से भी किया जा रहा है। परीक्षा देने के लिए परीक्षा कड़ाके की ठंड के बाद भी सुबह में भी परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर आ गए थे। इसलिए साढ़े आठ बजे तक केन्द्रों की गेट पर परीक्षार्थी व अभिभावकों की भीड़ लग गई। हालांकि परीक्षार्थियों के परीक्षा हॉल में प्रवेश करने व परीक्षा शुरु होने के साथ ही केन्द्रों के आसपास से अभिभावक भी हट गए।केन्द्रों की कई अधिकारियों ने की जांच:इधर, परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त कराने के लिए जिले के पुलिस व प्रशानिक अधिकारी केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करते रहे। बताया गया नकल करनेवालों को किसी भी हाल में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। मजिस्ट्रेट और जवान गश्त लगाते रहेंगे।

