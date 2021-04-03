पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतलहर:न्यूनतम 11 और अधिकतम 24 डिग्री पर पहुंचा तापमान, केवल सुबह में ही दिख रहा है कोहरा

सीवान3 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन बाद गुरुवार को खिली धूप, सुबह से शाम तक ठंड से मिली राहत, शाम होते ही गिरने लगा पारा
  • आज भी तापमान बढ़ने की उम्मीद, कनकनी से भी मिलेगी राहत

जिले में ठंड से अब राहत मिलने लगी है। न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में रोज बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री रहा। जबकि बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री था। इस तरह न्सूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान में एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई थी। इस वजह से ठंड का असर कम होने लगा है। मौसम विभाग की वेबसाइट से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को भी तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। हालांकि अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम कुछ खराब रहने की भी उम्मीद है। गुरुवार की सुबह में कुछ भागों में कोहरा छाया हुआ था। लेकिन दिन होने के साथ ही धूप भी निकल गई। इस तरह तीन दिन पहले तक जिला दो दिन पहले तक ठंड की पूरी तरह से चपेट में था और लोगों को घर से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया था। लेकिन अब लोगों को राहत मिल गई है। लोगों का कहना था कि अब इसी तरह मौसम साफ रहेगा और धूप निकलती रहेगी तो बसंत पंचमी के बाद से ठंड पूरी तरह खत्म हो जाएगी। ठंड को लेकर गांवों में लोग अलाव के सहारे थे। लेकिन दो दिन से अलाव भी कम जल रहे है। बुजुर्गो को सबसे ज्यादा राहत मिली है। हालांकि शहरी क्षेत्र के गरीबों काे अभी भी ठंड से काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। उसे रात में रैन बसेरा व बस स्टैंड में ही रहना पड़ रहा है। दर्जनों गरीब रेलवे स्टेशन के पास भी किसी तरह ठंड में रात गुजारने के लिए मजबूर है। लेकिन उन्हे किसी भी स्तर द्वारा मदद नहीं पहुंचाई जा रही है। ऐसे गरीबों को प्रशासन द्वारा भी कम्बल या ठंड से बचाव के लिए अन्य कपड़े नहीं दिए गए है। इस वजह से वे फटे व पुराने कपड़े से ही ठंड से बचाव कर रहे है। रात में स्टेशन से शहर में चलने वाले रिक्शा, टेम्पो व ठेला चालक भी ठंड से परेशान हो रहे है। हालांकि ग्रामीण इलाकों से सीवान शहर में दिन में आने वाले लोगों को राहत मिल रही है।

