सियासत:लोगों में दिख रही बदलाव की लहर : डॉ. रामेश्वर

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सीवान विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क करते प्लुरल्स पार्टी के प्रत्याशी।
  • गरीबों को बेहतर इलाज की मिलेगी सुविधा, शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में भी उठाया जाएगा बेहतर कदम

सीवान विधान सभा क्षेत्र के प्लुरल्स पार्टी के प्रत्याशी डॉ. रामेश्वर कुमार ने तूफानी जनसंपर्क को तेज कर दिया है। इस दौरान डॉ. रामेश्वर कुमार ने गुरुवार को शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों के कई गांवों में जनसंपर्क किया। जहां पर उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया। शहर के फतेहपुर बाइपास, ललन कॉम्प्लेक्स, थाना रोड, शांति वटवृक्ष, रामराज्य मोड़ समेत कई इलाकों में लोगों के घर- घर गए और उनसे जीत के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगा। उन्होने जीत के बाद अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को लोगों तक पहुंचाया। उन्होने कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता बदलाव चाहती है। इसलिए जनसंपर्क के दौरान लोगों के बीच बदलाव की लहर दिख रही है। उन्होने कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता के समर्थन से राज्य में अपार मतों से जीत होगी और राज्य में प्लुरल्स पार्टी की सरकार बनेगी। सरकार बनते ही शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में बेहतर विकास होगा। भ्रष्टाचार खत्म होगी। शहर से लेकर गांवों तक विकास की रोशनी तेज होगी। उन्होने कहा जिस गति से विकास होना चाहिए, उस गति से विकास नहीं हुआ है। इधर, डॉ. रामेश्वर कुमार की मां कुशमांती देवी ने कई मोहल्लों में जनसंपर्क किया। शहर के मौली के बथान, शिवाजी नगर व पी देवी मोड़ के पास समेत कई मोहल्लों में वे अपने पुत्र की जीत के लिए घर- घर जाकर खोइंछा मांगी। महिलाओं ने बड़े उत्साह के साथ खाेइंछा के साथ वोट देने का भी भरोसा दिलाया। वहीं डॉ. सृष्टि सौम्या ने रामनगर व पैगम्बरपुर में घर- घर जाकर डॉ. रामेश्वर कुमार की जीत के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगा। डॉ. सृष्टि सौम्या ने कहा कि पूरे जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवा में बेहतर विकास होगा। गरीबों को भी सरकारी अस्पताल में बेहतर इलाज हो सके और उन्हे दवाएं नि:शुल्क मिल सके। इसका व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी।

