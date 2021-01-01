पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक सप्ताह में तीन मंदिरों में चोरी:फतेहपुर दुर्गा मंदिर से चांदी का गुंबज और झंडे की चोरी

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
सुनसान पड़ा मंदिर। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुनसान पड़ा मंदिर।

कड़ाके की ठंड और कुहासे के बीच इन दिनों चोरों की नजर जिले के विभिन्न मंदिरों पर है। एक सप्ताह में चोरों ने शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के तीन मंदिरों को अपना निशाना बनाया है। मूर्ति सहित दान स्वरूप चढ़ाए गए आभूषण और रुपए की चोरी कर ली गयी है। पुलिस किसी भी मामले में चोरों को पकड़ नहीं पाई है। इस कारण अब भगवान के भक्तों में समाज की रखवाली करने वालों के खिलाफ काफी नाराजगी देखने को मिल रही है। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार की देर रात नगर थाना क्षेत्र के फतेहपुर स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर परिसर स्थित दादी मंदिर में हजारों रुपए के जेवर की चोरी चोरों ने कर ली है। मंगलवार की सुबह मामले की जानकारी होने पर आसपास के लोगों की भीड़ मंदिर परिसर में एकत्रित हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने खानापूर्ति कर जांच शुरू कर दी। घटना के संबंध में मंदिर के पुजारी साधु चौबे ने बताया कि सोमवार की संध्या मंदिर परिसर के बगल में सीताराम जाप हो रहा था। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए चले गए और देर रात वापसी के बाद आकर सो गए। सुबह आंख खुली तो मंदिर में सामान गायब था। चोरी हुए सामानों में चांदी का एक गुंबज, चांदी के दो झंडे चोर लेकर भाग गए। इसके पहले भी मंदिर के दक्षिणी दरवाजे को तोड़कर दानपात्र की चोरी की गई थी।

पुलिस की गश्ती पर फिर उठने लगा सवाल
नगर थाना पुलिस कुछ महीनों में लगातार चर्चाओं में है। कभी लूट तो कभी हत्या और कभी दिनदहाड़े छिनतई। इन घटनाओं में जब कुछ दिनों के लिए कमी आती है तो चोरों का आतंक शुरू हो जाता है। शहरी क्षेत्र के विभिन्न मोहल्लों में कभी चोर अपना हाथ फेरते हैं तो कभी बाजारों में बंद दुकानों का ताला तोड़कर चोरी करते हैं। इसके बाद अपनी कलई छुपाने के लिए पुलिस दिखावटी गश्त करती है तो चोर मंदिरों में हाथ साफ कर लेते हैं।

