विधानसभा चुनाव:मतदान केंद्रों पर आनेवाले सभी मतदाताओं की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, कोरोना से बचने के लिए आशा व आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने मतदाताओं को किया प्रेरित

सीवान3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रत्येक बूथ पर मजबूती के साथ डटी रहीं आशा व सेविकाएं, मतदान के दाैरान गाइडलाइन का किया गया पालन

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मुकम्मल व्यवस्था की गई थी। प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्रों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आईसीडीएस की ओर से आशा कार्यकर्ता व आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी। आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा मतदान केंद्र पर आने वाले सभी मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इसके साथ ही सभी को मास्क पहनकर व ग्लब्स लगाकर ही मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा आने वाले सभी मतदाताओं का पहले हाथ को सैनिटाइज कराया गया। उसके बाद थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई और मतदान करने के लिए ग्लव्स उपलब्ध कराया गया। उसके बाद ही कोई भी मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से पहली बार इस तरह की व्यवस्था की गई थी। ताकि खुद को सुरक्षित रखते हुए मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकें।
शारीरिक दूरी का किया गया पालन
सिविल सर्जन डॉ यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर शारीरिक दूरी का विशेष रुप से ख्याल रखा गया। आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को यह निर्देश दिया गया था कि हर हाल में मतदाताओं से शारीरिक दूरी का पालन कराना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इसके लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर गोलाकार आकार आकृति बनाई गई थी।

एक दिन पहले कराया गया था सेनेटाइज
डीपीसी इमामुल होदा ने बताया कि चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मतदान के 1 दिन पहले सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सेनीटाइज कराया गया था। ताकि किसी तरह का संक्रमण की खतरा नहीं रहे। आशा कार्यकर्ता एवं स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के द्वारा सैनिटाइजेशन का कार्य किया गया था। मतदान के दौरान कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल का विशेष रुप से पालन किया गया।

इन व्यवहारों पर करें अमल
एल्कोहल आधारित सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करें, सार्वजनिक जगहों पर हमेशा फेस कवर या मास्क पहनें ,अपने हाथ को साबुन व पानी से लगातार धोएं आंख, नाक और मुंह को छूने से बचें , छींकते या खांसते वक्त मुंह को रूमाल से ढकें।

बूथों पर तैनात थे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी
मतदान केंद्रों पर अधिकतर मतदाता मास्क का उपयोग करते हुए देखे गए। प्रत्येक मतदाता मास्क पहनकर मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे थे यहां पर अपनी सुरक्षा के प्रति हर व्यक्ति जागरूक दिखे। मतदान केंद्रों पर बनाए गए गोलाकार आकृति में ही खड़े होकर सभी मतदाताओं ने अपनी बारी का इंतजार किया और अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदान करते समय प्रत्येक मतदाताओ को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा ग्लब्स उपलब्ध कराया गया था। इसे पहनकर ही लोगों ने ईवीएम की बटन दबाई।

