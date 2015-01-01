पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:पांच दुकानों का शटर तोड़कर लाखों के सामान ले भागे चोर

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
नगर थाना क्षेत्र के गांधी मैदान समीप अधिवक्ता संघ मार्केट कांप्लैक्स में बुधवार की रात चोरों ने पांच दुकानों का शटर तोड़कर लाखों रुपए के सामान की चोरी कर ली। हालांकि तीन दुकान में चोरों को सफलता नहीं मिल सकी। दुकानदारों को चोरी की जानकारी गुरुवार की सुबह उस समय हुई जब वे अपनी-अपनी दुकान खोलने पहुंचे। दुकान के शटर में लगा ताला टूटा देख दुकानदार हतप्रभ रह गए। सूचना पर पहुंची नगर थाना की टीम मामले की जांच कर चोरों की गिरफ्तारी में जुट गई है। मामले में एक दुकानदार ने नगर थाना में आवेदन दिया है। पीड़ित दुकानदार अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि गांधी मैदान समीप अधिवक्ता संघ मार्केट के प्रथम तल पर मेरी राधा डिजिटल स्टूडियो की दुकान है। बुधवार की रात चोरों द्वारा दुकान का शटर तोड़कर उसमें रखा हुआ एक लैपटॉप जिसकी कीमत 35 हजार रुपए, एक कैमरा लगभग पचास हजार तथा पांच हजार नकद की चोरी कर ली गई है। बताया कि इसके अलावा मेरे बगल वाली दुकान ओम ब्यूटी पार्लर जिसके प्रो. पूजा श्रीवास्तव हैं। उनके दुकान का भी शटर तोड़कर दुकान से दो साड़ी कीमत दो हजार तथा पांच हजार नकद चोरी हुई है। वहीं इसी तल पर स्थित सुनील कुमार की दुकान आकाश इंटर प्राइजेज, हरेंद्र कुमार यादव की दुकान जेएस इंटरप्राइजेज तथा अभिजीत कुमार उर्फ लालू की दुकान श्वेता इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकान का शटर को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया।

