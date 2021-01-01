पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नवतन के तीन लोगों की उज्जैन में नदी में गिरी कार, दो के शव मिले

  • पुलिया से टकराकर कान नदी में कार गिर गई, एक की तलाश जारी

नवतन थाना क्षेत्र के सिरिसिया निवासी तीन व्यक्तियों की उज्जैन के एक सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। मृतक जयप्रकाश तिवारी के मझले पुत्र अविनाश तिवारी, पुत्रवधू प्रियंका तिवारी तथा छोटे पुत्र अनुराग तिवारी बताए जा रहे हैं। मामला शनिवार की रात्रि का है। मामले के संबंध में बताया जा रहा है कि सिरसिया गांव के जयप्रकाश तिवारी के माझी लड़के अविनाश तिवारी की शादी 2 माह पहले हुई थी। वह अपनी पत्नी प्रियंका तिवारी तथा अपने छोटे भाई अनुराग तिवारी के साथ अपने ससुराल कानपुर गए थे। वहां से वे बड़े भाई अभय कुमार तिवारी जो कि बड़ोदरा में रहते थे से मिलने के लिए कार से ही निकल पड़े। दोनों भाई कार खुद चलाते हुए कानपुर से बड़ोदरा के लिए निकल पड़े। शनिवार की रात्रि 10 बजकर 35 मिनट पर उनकी अंतिम बात उनके बड़े भाई से हुई थी। बड़े भाई से उन लोगों ने अपनी लोकेशन उज्जैन के पास बताई थी। बड़े भाई ने उन लोगों को वहां किसी अच्छे होटल में रात गुजारने तथा सुबह महाकाल के दर्शन कर आगे बढ़ने को कहा। लेकिन इन लोगों ने उज्जैन पहुंचने के बाद रुकने की बजाय यात्रा जारी रखा। जब यह लोग उज्जैन पार कर रहे थे उसी समय एक पुलिया से टकराकर कान नदी में गिर गई जिसके डूबने से इनकी मौत हो गई। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा अभी अनुराग तिवारी और प्रियंका तिवारी का शव प्राप्त हो गया। परंतु अविनाश तिवारी का शव की खोजबीन जारी है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा जब इसकी सूचना घरवालों को दी गई तो घर वालों पर पहाड़ टूट पड़ा। घर में रोना पीटना चालू हो गया। वहीं पिता जयप्रकाश तिवारी उज्जैन के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। इस घटना के बाद पूरे गांव में शोक की लहर है।

