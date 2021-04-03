पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मालगाड़ी का इंजन बेपटरी होने के मामले में स्टेशन मास्टर, ड्राइवर समेत तीन सस्पेंड

सीवान3 घंटे पहले
सीवान स्टेशन के इसी ट्रैक पर उतरा था मालगाड़ी का इंजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीवान स्टेशन के इसी ट्रैक पर उतरा था मालगाड़ी का इंजन।
  • दो फरवरी की रात सीवान स्टेशन पर हुई थी घटना, रेल अधिकारियों ने भेजी जांच रिपोर्ट
  • जांच में लापरवाही आयी सामने, अब दोषियों पर होगी विभागीय कार्रवाई

दो फरवरी को सीवान स्टेशन पर मालगाड़ी का इंजन बेपटरी होने के मामले में पूरी तरह से परिचालन से संबंधित अधिकारियों व कर्मियों की लापरवाही सामने आई है। इस मामले में जांच टीम की रिपोर्ट पर वाराणसी रेल मंडल के अधिकारियों ने प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी पाते हुए स्टेशन मास्टर चंदन कुमार वन, लोको पायलट अखिलेश प्रसाद व कांटावाला राजन पांडेय को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। साथ ही इन तीनों पर विभागीय कार्रवाई भी होगी। इसके लिए अगल से जांच टीम बनाई जाएगी, ताकि पूरी तरह से जांच की जा सके। बताते चले कि दैनिक भास्कर ने सबसे तेज खबर बनाते हुए पहले ही दिन स्टेशन मास्टर समेत तीन को घटना में दोषी बताया था। इसके बाद कार्रवाई की गयी।
कांटावाला को लगाई थी फटकार
जबकि कांटा वाला ने राजन पांडेय ने बताया है कि उसने ड्राइवर से कहा कि इंजन केा पहले पश्चिम ले जाना है। लेकिन ड्राइवर उसे डांटते हुए यह कहा कि उसे मालगोदाम में इंजन ले जाने के लिए मेमो मिला है और मालगोदाम सीधे पूरब है। इसलिए तुम चुप रहो। इसके बाद हादसा हो गया। इधर, परिचालन का पूरी तरह सुपरविजन की जिम्मेवारी स्टेशन अधीक्षक की है। स्टेशन अधीक्षक द्वारा ठीक से सुपरविजन किया गया रहता तो शायद इस हादसे को टाला जा सकता था।

किस लाइन से ले जाना है इंजन, स्टेशन मास्टर ने नहीं दी थी जानकारी, इसके बाद दिग्भ्रमित हुआ ड्राइवर
इधर, स्टेशन मास्टर चंदन कुमार वन द्वारा स्पष्ट रूप से ड्राइवर को दिशा निर्देश नहीं दिए जाने की वजह से भी ड्राइवर दिग्भ्रमित हो गया। यह वजह भी हादसे का मुख्य कारण बना। स्टेशन मास्टर द्वारा मेमो में मालगोदाम में इंजन ले जाने की बात कही गई थी। लेकिन किस लाइन से उसे ले जाना है। इस बात का जिक्र नहीं किया गया था। जबकि सात नम्बर लाइन से से पूरब साइड में ले जाने के लिए प्वाइंट बनाना पड़ता है। इस वजह से इंजन को पहले आंदर ढाला की तरफ लाया जाता है और उसे छह नम्बर की लाइन से मालगोदाम लाया जाता है। यहीं बात ड्राइवर ने भी अपने बयान में बताया है। ड्राइवर को लगा कि सात नम्बर लाइन से सीधे आगे की तरफ मालगोदाम है। इस वजह से वह इंजन को पूरब साइड में ही लेकर चला गया।

7 साल पहले चांप में हुआ था बड़ा हादसा हादसा, 9 लोगों की गई थी जान

सीवान| सात 7 साल पहले भी स्टेशन मास्टर की गलती की वजह से चांप ढाला पर बाघ एक्सप्रेस व मार्बल इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की बस में टक्कर हो गई थी। इस वजह से 9 छात्रों की मौत हो गई थी। इससे नाराज लोगों ने बाघ एक्सप्रेस में आग लगा दी थी और जमकर लूटपाट की थी। इसके बाद तीन दिनों तक शहर भी अशांत रहा था । उस समय अप बाघ एक्सप्रेस आ रही थी। लेकिन वहां पर गेट को बंद नहीं कराया गया। गेट खुले होने के कारण मार्बल इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की बस भी रेलवे लाइन पार कर रहा था। इसी दौरान ट्रेन आ गई थी और उस समय बस पर सवार बच्चों की मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में भी तत्कालीन स्टेशन मास्टार एमएम पांडेय पर रेलवे ने कार्रवाई की थी। इस मामले में रेलवे को 30 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा था। जबकि दो साल पहले भी सीवान में एक साल में ही तीन बार मालागाड़ी डी रेल हो गई थी।

