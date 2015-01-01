पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Siwan
  • Trains Will Run At A Slow Pace In The District With Respect To Chhath Festival, Driver Will Be Instructed To Play Horn Continuously, GRP Team Will Be Deployed In Many Places

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता:छठ पर्व को लेकर जिले में धीमी गति से चलेंगी ट्रेनें, ड्राइवर को लगातार हॉर्न बजाने का निर्देश, कई स्थानों पर जीआरपी की टीम रहेगी तैनात

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्व शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मनाया जा सके इसके लिए की जा रही है पहल, घाटों पर भी रहेगी पुलिस की नजर

छठ पर्व को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने रेलवे के अफसरों को भी कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिया है।, ताकि पर्व शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मनाया जा सके। इसके लिए जिले में ट्रेन की गति कम रहेगी। साथ ही ड्राइवर को लगातार हॉर्न बजाना होगा। एसडीओ रामबाबू बैठा ने इस संदर्भ में पत्रांक 1909 के माध्यम से सीवान जंक्शन, पचरुखी, जीरादेई, मैरवा, कचहरी स्टेशन व सरसर स्टेशन के स्टेशन मास्टर को निर्देश दिया है कि छठ महापर्व के मौके पर सुरक्षा को ख्याल रखते हुए ट्रेनों का परिचालन 20 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से कराना आवश्यक है। साथ ही स्टेशन मास्टरों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि क्षेत्र से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों से लगातार हॉर्न बजाना होगा। इसके लिए 20 नवम्बर की शाम बजे से लेकर21 नवम्बर की सुबह 9.30 बजे तक नियमानुसार ट्रेन का परिचालन कराना है। साथ ही रेलवे ट्रैक कार्य में लगे कर्मियों को भी इस संदर्भ में निर्देश देना है। इधर, रेलवे लाइन के किनारे भी लोग छठ पर्व करते है। रेलवे लाइन के किनारे भी दाहा नदी तटों तथा पोखरे पर घाट है, जहां पर छठ पूजा होती है। कई जगह लोग रेलवे लाइन को भी पार कर छठ पूजा में शामिल होने जाते है। इसलिए आरपीएफ व जीआरपी भी अलर्ट है और रेलवे लाइन के किनारे वाले कई स्थानों पर , जहां छठ पूजा होती है। वहां पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए है। जीआरपी प्रभारी द्वारा अमलोरी सरसर, कवहरी दाहा नदी पुल के पास, मैरवा रेलवे स्टेशन से तीन किलोमीटर पूरब सुरेमनपुर जीरादेई रेलवे स्टेशन के पश्चिम व रेलवे कॉलोनी में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की है। ताकि कोई भी व्यक्ति रेलवे लाइन के समीप नहीं आ सके। इसके अलावा इन स्थानों पर आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर अजय कुमार सिंह ने भी जवानों को तैनात कर दिया है। आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि कई ट्रेनें थावे होकर डायवर्ट है। इसलिए कचहरी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास दाहा नदी रेलवे पुल पर विशेष नजर रखी जाएगी, ताकि काेई भी व्यक्ति रेलवे पुल को पार नहीं कर सके। फिलहाल इसी रूट से बिहार संपर्क क्रांति सुपरफास्ट व झांसी सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन हो रहा है। इधर, आरपीएफ कॉलोनी छठ घाट पर भी निगरानी रखने की तैयारी की गई है। इधर, छठ पर्व को लेकर परदेश से सीवान आने वाले लोगों का सिलसिला जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें