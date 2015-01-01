पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:सीवान में खुलेगा दो मोटरवाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय नौसिखिया वाहन चालकों को मिलेगा चालन का प्रशिक्षण

सीवान| विवेक कुमार सिंह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य सरकार ने शुरू की है मोटर वाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण संस्थान प्रोत्साहन योजना

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने व सुगम यातायात की व्यवस्था को कायम करने के लिए परिवहन विभाग ने सीवान जिले में दो आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त तकनीक आधारित मोटरवाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय की स्थापना का निर्णय लिया है। इस योजना का लाभ मोटर वाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण संस्थान प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत मिलेगा।
सरकार ने सुरक्षित यातायात को बढ़ावा देने एवं निजी क्षेत्र के संस्थानों व व्यक्तियों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने की उद्देश्य से इस योजना की शुरूआत की है। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी माधव कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि प्रशिक्षण के अभाव में वाहन चलाने के दौरान वाहन चालक अक्सर गलतियां करते हैं और दुर्घटना के शिकार होते हैं। सड़क सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से वाहन चालकों को पूर्व से ही प्रशिक्षण दिया जाना आवश्यक है। इससे सड़क दुर्घटना में कमी आ सकेगी।
सरकार से मिलेगी अनुदान राशि
इस योजना के तहत वाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय की स्थापना के लिए कुल प्राक्कलित राशि का 50 प्रतिशत या अधिकतम 20 लाख रुपए मिलेगा। इसके अलावा दोनों में जो न्यूनतम होगा वह अनुदान या आर्थिक सहायता राशि के रूप में उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी।

निजी क्षेत्र के लिए है यह योजना
मोटर वाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण संस्थान प्रोत्साहन योजना निजी क्षेत्र के लिए है जो मोटर ड्राइविंग ट्रेनिंग स्कूल की स्थापना हेतु इच्छुक एवं योग्य होंगे। आवेदक कोई व्यक्ति कंपनी फर्म संस्थान हो सकते हैं। उन्हें विगत तीन वित्तीय वर्ष का दाखिल आयकर रिटर्न की प्रति, पहचान पत्र, फर्म के लिए फर्म के रूप में निबंधन प्रमाण पत्र,संस्थान के रूप में निबंधन के साक्ष्य, जमीन का स्वामित्व का साक्ष्य, सीओ द्वारा निर्गत भू स्वामित्व प्रमाण पत्र, लीज स्वरूप ली गई भूमि के लिए लीज का इकरारनामा, प्रशिक्षण के लिए हल्के मोटर वाहनों भारी मोटर वाहनों की उपलब्धता के विवरण का जानकारी देनी होगी।

सीवान में दो मोटरवाहन चालन प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय खुलेगा। जहां पर नौसिखिया वाहन चालकों को कुशल वाहन चालन का प्रशिक्षण मिलेगा। इसके लिए जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में आवेदन जमा करना होगा। इस योजना से रोजगार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे।
माधव कुमार सिंह, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी सीवान

