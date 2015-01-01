पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:तरवारा में देसी कट्टा के साथ दो युवक गिरफ्तार

तरवारा39 मिनट पहले
जब्त देसी कट्टा।

जीबी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के तरवारा बाजार स्थित गंडक उच्च विद्यालय के पास से शुक्रवार को क्राइम मीटिंग में सिवान जाने के दौरान बसंतपुर थानाध्यक्ष रणधीर कुमार ने देसी कट्टा व दो जिंदा गोली के साथ दो युवक को फायरिंग करने के दौरान दबोच लिया।और स्थानीय थाना को सौंप दिया। गिरफ्तार युवक की पहचान इसी थाना क्षेत्र के तरवारा चौधरी पट्टी गाँव निवासी अमन कुमार व जलालपुर गाँव निवासी अंकित कुमार के रूप में कई गई है। बता दें की गंडक उच्च विद्यालय सह इंटर कॉलेज में परीक्षा चल रही थी। परीक्षा की छुट्टी होने के बाद दोनों पक्ष आपसी वर्चस्व को लेकर भीड़ गए। इसी क्रम में दोनों युवक अपना वर्चस्व कायम रखने के लिए देशी कट्टा से फायर कर दिए। फायरिंग की आवाज़ से विद्यालय के अगले- बगल में अफरा तफरी मच गई।देखते ही देखते लोग भागने लगे तभी बसंतपुर थानाध्यक्ष रणधीर कुमार सिवान जाने के दौरान पहुँच गए और अपने गार्ड के साथ भागने के क्रम में दौड़ा कर पकड़ लिया। थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है

